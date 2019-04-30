×
Cannes: Film Constellation Boards Annie Silverstein’s Un Certain Regard-Bound ‘Bull’

Bull
London-based Film Constellation has boarded American director Annie Silverstein’s feature debut “Bull” in the run up to the Cannes Film Festival where the movie will have its world premiere in Un Certain Regard.

Film Constellation, which also reps Werner Herzog’s Cannes’ special screening title “Family Romance, LLC,” has acquired international sales rights to “Bull;” 30WEST, which helped source the financing for the film, is handling North American rights. “Bull” is Film Constellation’s second film in the official selection. which will have its world premiere in the special screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival.

Set on the outskirts of Houston, “Bull” follows Kris, a headstrong and troubled 14-year old-girl whose mother is in the state penitentiary, and Abe, an ex-bull rider past-his-prime who is making his living working the rodeo circuit each week. Both at a crossroad in their lives, the pair forms an unlikely bond and attempt change and self-discovery before it is too late for them both. The movie was produced and financed by Bert Marcus Film with Invisible Pictures.

The film is headlined by Rob Morgan, who’s best known for his role in “Stranger Things” and also starred in “Mudbound;” and the newcomer Amber Harvard.

Silverstein’s last short film “Skunk” won the Cinéfondation jury award at Cannes in 2014. She was also selected for the Sundance Screenwriters and Director’s Labs and received a Time Warner fellowship.

“Ever since my short film, “Skunk,” was awarded the top prize in Cinéfondation category five years ago, it has been my dream to return to the festival with a feature film that expands upon the themes and style of that film,” said Silverstein. “The support I experienced at Cannes in 2014 was so important in the effort to make Bull. I can’t imagine a better place to premiere this film,” added Silverstein.

