×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Fantastic 7 First-Ever Lineup for Genre Projects

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Seven of the world’s foremost festivals dedicated to, or with strong traditions of highlighting genre cinema, have banded together to form the Fantastic 7, an initiative which sees each bring one project to be pitched at the Cannes Film Market.

The seven festivals include: Sitges Intl. Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia – which initiated the idea along with the Cannes Market; Bucheon Intl. Fantastic Film Festival, Cairo Intl. Film Festival, Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival (FICG), International Film Festival & Awards – Macao; South by Southwest and the Toronto Intl. Film Festival (TIFF).

Cannes Film Market executive director Jérôme Paillard, Sitges deputy general manager Mónica Garcia Massagué, and Ventana Sur and Blood Window founder Bernardo Bergeret initialized and head the program.

In addition to the project pitches, Spanish director J.A. Bayona will godfather the event. Bayona has a memorable relationship with the Cannes Festival. In 2007 he premiered his now classic debut feature “The Orphanage” at Critics’ Week. According to organizers, each year will see another A-list genre filmmaker occupy this role.

Related

For the first edition of the event, the Sitges festival will bring Juanma Bajo Ulloa’s quasi-fantasy psychological thriller “Baby,” which tracks an upper-class, drug-addicted mother who gives up her newborn to a trafficking ring during a particularly dark moment in her life. Filled with regret, the woman decides to track down her child, but must first conquer her own demons to do so. Bajo Ulloa produces the feature with F. Tomás Olalla.

“Superpower Girl” is the fantastic coming-of-age tale selected by Korea’s Bucheon festival. Juri is an unassuming teenager who is granted superhuman abilities which allow her to make quilts of unparalleled quality. The girl’s talents allow her to get close to another young woman, and the two embark on a fledgling romance which, once it becomes public knowledge, threatens to ruin both the girls’ lives, and inspires a bloody, chaotic turn of events.

A sequel to 2014’s Egyptian breakout hit “The Blue Elephant,” Cairo will be bringing “The Blue Elephant 2” to the Marché du Film. The feature will see the return of lead actors and Cairo National Festival for Egyptian Cinema nominees Karim Abdel Aziz and Nelly Karim in a new story about protagonist Dr Yehia, a psychotherapist at a hospital working with violent criminally insane patients. Marwan Hamed sits in the director’s chair again while Synergy Film’s Tamer Morsi produces.

Chile was this year’s guest country of honor at FICG, so it’s only fitting that “Escape,” a Chilean entry in the festival’s projects section, should represent the festival at Cannes. Produced by Santiago-based Parox and directed by Cristián Jiménez, the film follows Miguel, a former political prisoner under Pinochet who made a daring prison break in the ‘80s, all the while imagining it as a film. In 2021, a Holywood actor comes to Chile to make that film a reality. While not itself a true story, the film is heavily influenced by actual events.

Representing the Macao Festival is Chao Koi Wang’s “Wonderland.” A major gambling center, the island of Macao boasts a number of gambling valets, which games can hire to escort them around the city. Huei is one such agent, living illegally on the island to which he emigrated 20 years before. When an old flame asks him to accompany her husband on a night out, things get chaotic when the husband dies of a heart attack in Heui’s house. Bingchi Pictures produces.

Mickey Keating’s “Haywire” will represent SXSW at Fantastic 7. The near-future sci-fi thriller proposes a world in which every home has a Henry robot that handles day-to-day tasks. Things get scary however, when one such robot gets infected by a rogue computer virus and turns on its owner. Henry gets ahold of the elderly man’s hunting rifle and embarks on a bloodthirsty quest for revenge. Gregory Chambert at WTFilms produces the feature which is currently casting and scheduled to shoot this fall.

Finally, TIFF has backed Jeff Barnaby’s zombie-horror film “Blood Quantum,” offering a twist on the popular genre. As the world is being consumed by undead monsters, the native population living on the of Red Crow Mi’gmaq reservation find themselves immune to the zombie plague. The tribe’s chief and able-bodied members must protect the rest from the bloodthirsty hoards, as there is no immunity from being eaten alive. Jeff Barnaby directs, with John Christou from Prospector Films producing.

Fantastic 7 will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, May 19 at Cannes Palais K.

CREDIT: JOHNNY WONG

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • First Look: Lea Seydoux in 'The

    First Look: Léa Seydoux in 'The Story of My Wife' From Ildikó Enyedi (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given the first-look image from Oscar-nominated director Ildikó Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife,” starring Palme d’Or winner Léa Seydoux. We spoke to Enyedi about the film, which is being sold at Cannes by Films Boutique. Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul” won the Golden Bear at Berlin in 2017 and was Oscar [...]

  • BLACK-ISH - "Don't You Be My

    Anthony Anderson Starring in 'Football or Me' For AGC Studios

    Anthony Anderson, the star of ABC’s “Black-ish,” will star in “Football or Me,” a new romantic comedy. The film will be produced and fully financed by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. It is inspired by the Argentinian comedy “Futbol y Yo,” the story of an obsessive soccer fan whose love of the sport causes him to [...]

  • Ellen Page, Kate Mara. Actresses Ellen

    Ellen Page, Kate Mara Strike Up Unlikely Bond in 'My Days of Mercy' Trailer

    For Ellen Page and Kate Mara, teaming on the romantic drama “My Days of Mercy” was a chance for two friends to work together both on and off-screen. The film, which first premiered at 2017’s Toronto Film Festival, is opening in select theaters and on digital platforms July 5. A new trailer for the movie [...]

  • Films Boutique, Ad Vitam Take Un

    Films Boutique, Ad Vitam Take Un Certain Regard’s ‘Adam,’ from Maryam Touzani (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  —  Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired international sales rights to Maryam Touzani’s Cannes Un Certain Regard women’s drama “Adam,” the feature debut of the Moroccan screenwriter-director who co-wrote Nabil Ayouch’s 2017 hit “Razzia,” in which she also starred. In early distribution deals on “Adam,” Ad Vitam has acquired French distribution rights and Cinéart those [...]

  • REI Cine, Snowglobe, Cine-Sud Promotion Board

    REI Cine, Snowglobe, Cine-Sud Promotion Board Quijote’s ‘The Settlers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  Selected for this year’s Cannes Atelier, Felipe Gálvez’s Chilean Western “The Settlers,” one of the most buzzed-up projects to come out of Chile in recent years, has attracted three of the most successful production partners currently working in Latin America: Argentina’s REI Cine, Denmark’s Snowglobe and France’s Cine-Sud Promotion. Lead produced by Chile’s [...]

  • Cannes: Cinema Republic Takes ‘H0us3’ As

    Cannes: Cinema Republic Takes ‘h0us3’ as Spanish Smart Genre Builds (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — David Castellanos’ Cinema Republic has acquired international sales rights to “h0us3,” a sci-fi horror thriller which instances  the renaissance of Spanish smart genre with theatrical, Chinese and platform potential. Castellanos will introduce the film to buyers at the Cannes Film Market which kicks off next Tuesday, May 14. “h0us3” marks the feature debut [...]

  • Gael Garcia Bernal Shares ‘Chicuarotes” First

    Gael Garcia Bernal Shares ‘Chicuarotes” Poster, (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gael García Bernal and La Corriente del Golfo, his Mexico City production house launched last year with Diego Luna, have unveiled the poster for “Chicuarotes,” directed by the multi-prized Mexican actor-producer and world premiering in Official Selection at next week’s Cannes Film Festival. Since García Bernal’s feature debut “Deficit,” selected for Cannes’ Critics’ Week in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad