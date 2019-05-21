×
Cannes: Four Polish Female Directors Embark on ‘Erotica 2022’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hubert Komerski

Four Polish female filmmakers have partnered with four top female Polish authors on film project “Erotica 2022.” The producer Marta Lewandowska is in Cannes seeking financing.

The pic, set in the near future in Poland, is composed of four stories about women’s issues, loosely connected, and all with an erotic element.

The film is directed by Olga Chajdas, Katarzyna Adamik, Anna Kazejak and Anna Jadowska. The writers are Joanna Bator, Olga Tokarczuk, Gaja Grzegorzewska and Grażyna Plebanek.

In a statement, the filmmakers said: “In a world where women are products, motherhood is an obligation, sexuality is oppressed and men are as primal as ever, four female characters face the world of absurdity, sick encounters, lack of true emotions and loneliness. The ﬁlm depicts a fake world – yet very believable.”

Chajdas’ debut feature “Nina” premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival, winning the Big Screen Award, and won best Polish film at the Camerimage Film Festival.

Adamik’s debut feature “Bark!” was in the main competition at the Sundance Film Festival, and she co-directed “Spoor,” the Silver Bear winner at the Berlinale.

Jadowska’s most recent film, “Wild Roses,” won in the main competition section at the FilmFestival Cottbus and won the Impact Award at the Stockholm Film Festival in 2017.

Kazejak’s last film “The Word” premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Plebanek is the author of several novels including “Illegal Liaisons,” “Girls from Portofino” and “The Boxer.”

Novelist Tokarczuk’s “Flights” won the Man Booker International Prize and the Nike Award, Poland’s top literary prize, and won the Nike Award again with “The Books of Jacob.”

Bator’s novel “Dark, Almost Night” won the Nike Award, and was adapted into a film.

Grzegorzewska is one of the most popular Polish crime novel writers.

