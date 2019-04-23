Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight Unveils Lineup

Robert Eggers’s anticipated “The Lighthouse” with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, Bertrand Bonello’s “Zombi Child” and Japanese helmer Takashi Miike’s “First Love” are set to unspool at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight under the new leadership of Paolo Moretti.

Described by Moretti as a “hypnotic two-hander” powered by Pattinson and Dafoe, “The Lighthouse” is fantasy horror film set in a mysterious island in New England at the end of the 19th century. Eggers previously directed “The Witch.”

As with Cannes’s official selection, Directors’ Fortnight will showcase a wide range of genre movies. Besides “The Lighthouse,” the other anticipated genre films set for Directors’ Fortnight include Bonello’s “Zombi Child” about the Haitian Clairvius Narcisse, victim of a voodoo; Miike’s “First Love;” Babak Anvari’s “Wounds;” Tunisian helmer Ala Eddine Slim’s Tlamess.”

Moretti, who took over from Edouard Waintrop after the previous edition, said this year’s lineup will showcase 16 films from directors who have never presented a film at Cannes before. “That’s what Directors’ Fortnight is meant to be doing — be a launchpad for new auteurs who are making fresh, bold choices.”

The lineup also includes Nicolas Pariser’s (“The Great Game”) French political drama “Alice et le maire,” Rebecca Zlotowski’s (“Planetarium”) “Une fille facile” with Zahia Dehar; Lech Kowalski’s “Blow It to Beats;” Levan Akin’s “And Then We Danced;” Kirill Mikhanovsky’s “Give Me Liberty;” Lav Diaz’s “The Halt;” J-P Valkeapää’s “Dogs Don’t Wear Pants;” Melina León’s Peruvian politician drama “Canción sin nombre” and Bas Devos’s “Ghost Tropic.”

Other films set to play at Directors’ Fortnight include Andreas Horwath’s “Lillian;” Juris Kursietis’s “Oleg;” Shahrbanoo Sadat’s “The Orphanage;” Blaise Harrison’s “Les Particules;” Erwan Le Duc’s “Perdrix;” Alejo Moguillansky’s “For the Money;” Alice Furtado’s “Sick Sick Sick” and Johnny Ma’s “To Live to Sing.”

Directors’ Fortnight will wrap with Benoît Forgeard’s “Yves,” a comedy starring William Lebghil (“The Freshmen”) and Doria Tillier (“Mr. & Mrs. Adelman”) and centering on a young man whose modest life is turned upside down by a “smart” refrigerator, which becomes his ghost writer.

As previously announced, Directors’ Fortnight will open with Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin,” an offbeat French comedy with Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) and Adèle Haenel (“BPM”).

Directors’ Fortnight will take place May 15-25.