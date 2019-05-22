Cannes: Daniel Dae Kim Joins Joe Penna’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Stowaway’

Daniel Dae Kim, best known recently for ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” will join Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette in Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller “Stowaway.” The movie marks the second feature from Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind the Cannes Official Selection film “Arctic,” which released earlier this year.

XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance are arranging financing for the film, and handling worldwide sales at Cannes.

The pic’s action takes place on a mission to Mars, where a stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).

“Stowaway” will be co-written by Penna and Morrison, who will also serve as executive producer and editor.

XYZ will produce alongside Augenschein Filmproduktion, Rise Pictures, and RainMaker Films, in association with Yale Productions.

Kim starred in ABC’s “Lost,” and CBS’s reboot “Hawaii Five-0,” as well as films including “Hellboy,” “The Cave,” “Insurgent,” “Mirai” and “Ms. Purple.” He will next be seen in Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe,” alongside Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves.

Principal photography for “Stowaway” is set to start on June 11 in Germany. Filming will take place at Bavaria Studios in Munich and MMC in Cologne, with funding support from the FilmFernsehFunds Bavaria, Filmstiftung North-Rhine Westfalia and the DFFF.