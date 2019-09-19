×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Competition Movie ‘Sibyl’ Finds North American Home With Music Box (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sybil

Music Box Films has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Justine Triet’s darkly comic drama “Sibyl,” which competed at Cannes and had its North American premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentation section.

Represented in international markets by mk2, the film follows the ambiguous relationship between Sibyl, a jaded psychotherapist (Virginie Efira, “An Impossible Love”), and her newest patient, Margot (Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is the Warmest Color”), a troubled up-and-coming actress. Margot becomes a source of inspiration and obsession for Sibyl, who starts getting more and more involved in the young woman’s tumultuous life. The movie also stars Gaspard Ulliel (“Paris Je T’aime”) and Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”).

“A Russian doll of a film packed with stories within stories, ‘Sibyl’ takes a hard look at the creative process, the unconscious mind, and the ways in which we can both create and destroy our own realities,” said Music Box Films president William Schopf, who negotiated the deal with mk2’s head of international sales, Fionnuala Jamison.

“Sibyl” will next play at the New York Film Festival. Music Box will be releasing the movie in theaters in 2020, followed by a rollout on home entertainment platforms.

“With ‘Sibyl,’ Justine Triet has crafted a sharp and witty portrait of a woman’s psyche that will certainly resonate with American audiences,” Jamison said, adding that “Sibyl” is “a film that people are going to start talking about the second they leave the theater.”

“Sibyl” is Triet’s third film. The French director previously directed Efira in another female-centric comedy “In Bed With Victoria,” which opened Cannes’ Critics’ Week sidebar in 2016. She made her feature debut with “La Bataille de Solferino.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Sybil

    Cannes Competition Movie 'Sibyl' Finds North American Home With Music Box (EXCLUSIVE)

    Music Box Films has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Justine Triet’s darkly comic drama “Sibyl,” which competed at Cannes and had its North American premiere at Toronto in the Special Presentation section. Represented in international markets by mk2, the film follows the ambiguous relationship between Sibyl, a jaded psychotherapist (Virginie Efira, “An Impossible [...]

  • Kent Jones Directs 'Diane'

    Kent Jones to Exit New York Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a surprise move, New York Film Festival’s director and selection committee chair of seven years Kent Jones will step down following this year’s 57th edition, which runs Sept. 27-Oct. 13. The departure comes as Jones’ feature filmmaking career is taking off. Issues of potential conflicts of interest have arisen as his work has moved [...]

  • Ava-Mark-Split

    Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo Selected for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Honors

    Ava DuVernay and Mark Ruffalo have been selected by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for its fourth Annual Patron of the Artists Awards. The awards will be presented on Nov. 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The show benefits the nonprofit SAG-AFTRA Foundation and is not televised. Previous SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the [...]

  • Wes Anderson

    Fox Searchlight Buys Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'

    Fox Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” extending the indie studio’s long collaboration with the filmmaker. The company has released four of Anderson’s films, including his two most recent pictures, “Isle of Dogs” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” “The French Dispatch” is described as “a love letter to journalists” [...]

  • If I Were a Rich Man

    Filmax Nabs Alvaro Fernandez Armero’s ‘If I Were a Rich Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN – Filmax has taken international rights to Álvaro Fernández Armero’s comedy “If I Were a Rich Man.” Produced by Telecinco Cinema, Think Studio and Ciskul, and backed by Mediaset España and Movistar+, “If I Were a Rich Man” is a Spanish remake of Michel Munz and Gerard Bitton’s French comedy “Ah! Si j’étais [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad