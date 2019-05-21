×
Cannes: Central Partnership Inks Multiple Deals on ‘Billion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Russia’s Central Partnership has closed several territory sales on Roman Prygunov’s comedy crime thriller “Billion.”

Central Partnership has sold the movie to China (Jetsen Huashi Media), Turkey (ATV), France and French-speaking territories (Trade Media), Bulgaria (A Plus Film) and Baltics (GPI).

The film centers on banker Matvey Levin, who goes to great lengths to avoid sharing his wealth with his illegitimate children. But when he loses everything it transpires that only they can help him.

To seize back his wealth Matvey will have to rob his own bank in Monte Carlo. To do this he first needs to carry out a far more challenging operation: regain the trust of his children.

The film opened last month in Russia and grossed $6.42 million after four weeks.

The producers are Vladimir Maslov, Vadim Vereschagin and Binke Anisimov for RSS Production and Central Partnership.

