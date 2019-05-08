Cannes: Altitude Boards Led Zeppelin Feature Documentary From Bernard MacMahon

Altitude has boarded as international sales agent an as-yet-untitled Led Zeppelin feature documentary, directed by Bernard MacMahon, best-known for “American Epic.” CAA will represent the U.S. rights. The film will be shopped at Cannes.

The release of the doc, now in post-production, will coincide with the band’s 50th anniversary. It traces the journeys of the four members through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968, and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocks the Beatles off the top of the charts.

It includes new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, as well as rare archival interviews with the late John Bonham. It is the first time the band has participated in a documentary since it was formed.

The film features never-before-seen archive film and photographs, state-of-the-art audio transfers of the band’s music and the music of other artists who shaped their sound.

Page said: “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is ‘American Epic,’ I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

Plant added: “Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in ‘American Epic’ inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.”

Jones said: “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life.”

The documentary comes from the team behind “American Epic”: directed by MacMahon, written by MacMahon and Allison McGourty, edited by Dan Gitlin, with sound supervision by Nicholas Bergh, and produced by McGourty, MacMahon, Duke Erikson and Ged Doherty.

Executive producers are Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub.