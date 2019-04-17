Cannes: Alain Delon to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or

Revered French actor Alain Delon, who notably starred in Luchino Visconti’s masterpiece “The Leopard,” will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

In receiving the honour from Cannes, Delon will follow the footsteps of Jeanne Moreau, Woody Allen, Bernardo Bertolucci, Jane Fonda, Clint Eastwood, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Manoel de Oliveira, Agnès Varda and Jean-Pierre Léaud.

Describing Delon as a “giant, a living legend, a global icon… (and even) a box office champion,” the festival said the honorary Palme d’Or will “pay tribute to (Delon’s) wonderful presence in the history of film.”

“Pierre Lescure and I are delighted that Alain Delon has accepted to be honoured by the Festival,” says Thierry Frémaux, Cannes Film Festival’s artistic director. “(Delon) hesitated for a long time, having long been reluctant to this Palme d’or because he thought he should only come to Cannes to celebrate the directors he had been working with.”

Delon, who is nicknamed Spring Samurai in Japan, has starred in more than 80 films and worked with some of the world’s most celebrated filmmakers, including Michelangelo Antonioni, Luchino Visconti, Jean-Pierre Melville and Jean-Luc Godard; and starred alongside the greatest movie stars, from Romy Schneider to Jean Gabin, Yves Montant and Lino Ventura.

Related Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch Three Titles The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

Cannes also pointed out to Delon’s career behind the camera; first as a producer on “The Unvanquished” by Alain Cavalier; and as a director on two crime thrillers, “The Fighter” and “For a Cop’s Hide” based on Jean-Patrick Manchette’s novel.

“With his charisma, his eyes and his expression of tension, Delon’s acting is a genre in itself in Le Samouraï – a huge source of inspiration for John Woo and Quentin Tarantino – where he is the film,” said the festival.

Delon’s relationship with Cannes Film Festival dates back to the start of his career, with the premiere of “The Joy of Living” in 1961. He was back on the Croisette several times throughout the years, notably for “The Eclipse” in 1962, “The Leopard” in 1963 and “Mr. Klein” in 1976.

Delon also attended Cannes’s 60th anniversary festivities and has been supporting the restorations of some of his favorite films for Cannes Classics. Although Delon has said that his acting days were over, he recently admitted having one regret. “There is one thing I’ve missed out on that will always haunt me: I would have liked to have been directed by a woman before I die.”

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run May 14-25, kicking off with the world premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die” in competition. The Jury will be presided over by Oscar-winning Mexican director Alejandro González Inárritu.