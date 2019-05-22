Cannes: Agoraphobia Comedy-Drama ‘522’ Sells to South Korea (EXCLUSIVE)

Media Luna New Films has sold South Korean rights for comedy-drama “522. A Cat, a Chinese Guy and My Father” to Laon-I at Cannes.

The film tells the story of George, an agoraphobic young woman who can’t walk more than 522 steps from her home. One day, her cat forces her to embark on a trip from Spain to her native Portugal. Along the way, George’s whole world starts to open up.

The film is directed by Paco R. Baños and was produced by Angel Tirado for Tarkemoto in Spain, and co-produced by Pandora da Cunha for Ukbar Films in Portugal. It stars Natalia de Molina.

In the run-up to Cannes, Media Luna closed a deal for “Likemeback” with Alamode for the German-speaking territories. The Locarno premiered Italian film was directed by Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli and produced by Ines Vasiljevic for Nightswim, and co-produced by Indiana Production.

Recent additions to Media Luna’s slate include Bhaskar Hazarika’s “Aamis” (Ravening), which world premiered at Tribeca Film Festival, and Steven Oritt’s “My Name Is Sara.”