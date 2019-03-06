Breaking Glass Pictures Nabs Cuban Horror Pic ‘Is That You?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Philadelphia-based indie distributor Breaking Glass Pictures has snagged North American rights to U.K.-educated Cuban filmmaker Rudy Riveron’s debut feature, “Is That You?” (“Eres tu, Papa”).

“We are excited to bring a major talent like Riveron to North American audiences,” said Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff, adding: “He is a fantastic director and ‘Is That You?’ just draws you in; it’s truly impossible to turn away from what’s happening on the screen.”

“I had an idea for a horror film that told the story of a young girl in conflict with her family and I wanted it to be distinctive; that’s how ‘Is That You?’ came about,” Riveron explained.

Touted as the first psychological horror film to be made in Cuba, “Is That You?” revolves around 13-year-old Lili who lives in a shack in the Cuban countryside with her mother and despotic father. One day, he vanishes and Lili resorts to a ritual taught her by a medium to bring him back, which leads her to unearth the disturbing truth behind his disappearance.

Pic began its festival run at the Oldenburg International Film Festival, followed by its U.S. premiere at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival, and its U.K. premiere at the Cambridge Film Festival. It is set to play at the Miami Film Festival and Chicago Latino Film Festival, among others.

‘Is that You?’ is produced by Emma Berkofsky. It will open theatrically in Los Angeles in June, followed by a DVD and VOD release.

Breaking Glass’s Wolff and executive producer Rebecca Randell negotiated the pact in February.

Since it launched in 2009, Breaking Glass has released a range of indie movies in a variety of genres and languages. Its Spanish-language slate includes such notable Latin American films as “We Are Three,” “Guilty Men,” “Jesus,” “La Granja,” “Esteros,” “Santa & Andres,” “The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis” and “Xingu.”