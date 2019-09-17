Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal Comedy ‘Standing Up, Falling Down’ Picked Up By Shout! Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Shout! Studios has acquired all North American rights to comedy feature “Standing Up, Falling Down,” starring Ben Schwartz, Billy Crystal and Eloise Mumford. The theatrical release for the film, which debuted at Tribeca Film Festival, is slated for early next year.

Schwartz, whose credits include “Parks & Recreation” and “Blue Iguana,” voices the title character in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie.

“Standing Up, Falling Down,” directed by Matt Ratner and written by Peter Hoare, follows standup comedian Scott (Schwartz), whose career has crashed and burned after four years of chasing his dream in Los Angeles. Left with little money, he has no choice but return to his parents’ house in Long Island.

While trying to figure out what to do next, Scott pines after his ex, Becky (Mumford), a successful photographer who has since married a former mutual friend. On a night out at the bar, Scott strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric dermatologist, Marty (Crystal), who has regrets of his own.

The film is produced by Chris Mangano, Ratner, Rick Rosenthal, John Hermann and Gabrielle Nadig. Crystal, Schwartz and Hoare serve as executive producers along with Bert Kern, Nicholas Morton, Matt Bronson, Matthew Jacobs, and Alexander R. Madorsky.

“It was love at first screening for Matt’s accomplished, funny and endearing directorial debut. The whole cast is superb, with Ben Schwartz fully delivering on his substantial promise and Billy Crystal offering a master class in blending pathos and irreverence,” said Jordan Fields, vice president of acquisitions at Shout! Studios.

The production companies are Tilted Windmill Productions, Mangano Movies & Media, and Whitewater Films in association with Face Productions.