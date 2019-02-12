Variety Presents ‘Europeans to Watch’ at Medienboard Party in Berlin

Variety’s “10 Europeans to Watch” were feted at a party held by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg at Berlin’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel Saturday. Kirsten Niehuus and Helge Jürgens, managing directors of Medienboard, the regional film, TV and digital-media funding body, were the co-hosts for the evening, which attracted 2,000 party-goers.

Pictured above are Henry Chu, Variety‘s international editor (left), with six of the Europeans to Watch – (from left) Belgian director Bas Devos (“Hellhole”), German actress Maria Dragus (“Mary Queen of Scots”), German director Aron Lehmann (“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World”), Austrian actress Valerie Pachner (“The Ground Beneath My Feet”), Dutch director Steven Wouterlood (“My Extraordinary Summer With Tess”), and German actor Fahri Yardim (“Dogs of Berlin”), with Niehuus (right).

Among the guests at the event were producers Martin Moszkowicz (“Resident Evil”) and Stefan Arndt (“Babylon Berlin”), and Tom Schilling, the lead actor in the Oscar nominated German film “Never Look Away,” and the pic’s lead actress Paula Beer. Other acting talent there included Numan Acar (“Homeland”), Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (“Game of Thrones”), Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”), Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”) and Anna Schudt (“Tatort”).

During the party, Oscar-winning director Caroline Link came onstage with others from the cast and crew of German box-office hit “That Boy Needs Fresh Air” to deliver a check to Medienboard as repayment for funding it had received.

Three Medienboard funded films were in this year’s Berlinale main competition section: “System Crasher” by Nora Fingscheidt, “I Was at Home, But” by Angela Schanelec, and “A Tale of Three Sisters” by Emin Alper.

Earlier in the day the “Europeans to Watch,” including cinematographer-director Marine Atlan, attended a lunch hosted in partnership with Dr. Hauschka at Gorki Apartments.

The other “Europeans to Watch,” German actor Jonas Dassler, who stars in Fatih Akin’s “The Golden Glove,” British actor Nabhaan Rizwan and British showrunner Mika Watkins, were unable to attend the events.

Caroline Link onstage with others from the cast and crew of German box-office hit “That Boy Needs Fresh Air” (Photo: Courtesy of Sebastian Gabesch/Medienboard)

Actress Rosabell Laurenti Sellers and the team behind TV series “Spides” (Photo: Courtesy of Sebastian Gabesch/Medienboard)

Aron Lehmann, Bas Devos, Fahri Yardim, Marine Atlan (Photo: Courtesy of Lottermann and Fuentes/Dr. Hauschka)