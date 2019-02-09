×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘System Crasher’ Producers Set Slate With Emerging Filmmakers, Eye for Social Issues

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Berlin Film Festival

For Jakob and Jonas Weydemann, “Systemsprenger” (“System Crasher”), a social drama about a troubled young girl caught in the revolving door of Germany’s child welfare services, is exactly the kind of film the sibling producer duo is keen to make.

Nora Fingscheidt’s feature film debut, which screens in competition in Berlin, explores the difficult and timely social issue of children who fall through the system while at the same telling a human story about a little girl seeking only to be with her mother.

Since launching their company, Weydemann Bros., in 2012, the team has striven to make films that are socially relevant. While their works often deal with societal issues, they are not necessarily front and center.

Sarah Winkenstette’s forthcoming “Zu weit weg,” for example, is a children’s film about the friendship between a German boy who has to leave his village because it’s being razed to make way for brown coal mining, and a Syrian boy who came to Germany as a refugee. “Both of them are new in their school,  and the outsiders and that’s why they become best friends,” Jakob explains. “It’s also relevant: it’s about the loss of your home, structural change, lignite mining and refugees, but that’s all in the background. The film is for 10-year-olds, there’s lots of soccer; it’s a buddy movie about friendship.”

Related

Next up for the company is “Schoko,” Sarah Blasskiewitz’s debut feature, a light-hearted drama about an African-German woman who meets the half-sister she never knew she had following the death of their African father. The film is set to shoot in Leipzig this summer.

The Weydemanns, who have offices in Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg, work regularly with young filmmakers on their first, second and third features. Many of their collaborators are foreign directors who have found a home in Germany, such as American helmer Damian John Harper, Moldovan filmmaker Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu and Uruguayan Carlos Morelli, whose family drama “Der Geburtstag” (“The Birthday”) premiered at this year’s Max Ophüls Prize Film Festival.

Harper’s “In the Middle of the River,” about a troubled Iraq vet in New Mexico seeking to avenge his sister, premiered last year at the Munich Film Festival, where it won best screenplay. The brothers also produced the director’s timely 2014 drama “Los Ángeles,” about a young Mexican in Oaxaca planning to move to California.

They are now developing his third feature, an adaptation of Scottish writer Mark McNay’s novel “Fresh,” about a chicken-processing factory worker forced to deal with his violent brother, who has been released from prison earlier than expected. Harper is transposing the story from its original Glasgow setting to Duisburg, Germany, for the film.

The Weydemanns have also teamed with Romania’s Cristian Mungiu to co-produce “Transit Times,” Scutelnicu’s upcoming drama centering on a family in Moldova during the country’s turbulent transition from a Soviet republic to an independent nation in the 1990s. The brothers also produced Scutelnicu’s critically acclaimed debut feature “Anishoara.”

While the company focuses primarily on feature films, it also produced Jakob Preuss’ award-winning 2017 documentary “When Paul Came Over the Sea,” which follows a Cameroonian migrant on his perilous journey to Europe.

In addition, the team is developing a cybercrime miniseries for television about sibling hackers who turn on each other when the sister joins an elite police unit to hunt down her brother.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • ‘Where We Belong’ From Jacqueline Zünd

    Jacqueline Zünd’s Swiss Doc ‘Where We Belong’ Premieres in Berlin

    Jacqueline Zünd’s Swiss documentary “Where We Belong” world premieres as part of this year’s Generation Kplus selection at the Berlinale, a section dedicated to kids and family content, although the film’s selection in that particular category came as a surprise to the filmmaker. Herself a single parent, Zünd’s documentary tells, from a kids’ POV, the [...]

  • "Dalia and the Red book 3D"

    Berlin: ‘Dalia and the Red Book’ - First Footage

    BERLIN — Towards beginning of the decade, Guido Rud’s FilmSharks brought onto Berlin’s European Film Market “Rodencia and the Princess Tooth 3D,” Peru’s first 3D movie, helmed by David Bisbano. An ebullient about a clod-footed mouse-come-sorcerer’s apprentice who sets off to find a magical princess’ tooth and defeat a horde of invading rats, “Rodencia” went [...]

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Cutting Edge, Endurance Partner on Angelina Jolie's 'Come Away' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cutting Edge Group has signed a slate financing deal with Steve Richards’ Endurance Media for music rights on Endurance’s next three films, starting with Angelina Jolie’s “Come Away.” The film, which also stars David Oyelowo, is a prequel story. It’s set before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, with a brother and [...]

  • Dante Lam's 'Rescue' Could Be a

    Why Dante Lam's 'Rescue' May Be a Lifeline for the Chinese Movie Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

    How do you follow “Operation Mekong” and “Operation Red Sea,” two of China’s biggest hit films in recent years? For Dante Lam, who directed those two movies, it’s not by further cranking up the body count or delivering yet more on-screen patriotism. Instead, he and producer Candy Leung are now working on one of the [...]

  • 'System Crasher' Producers Set Slate With

    'System Crasher' Producers Set Slate With Emerging Filmmakers, Eye for Social Issues

    For Jakob and Jonas Weydemann, “Systemsprenger” (“System Crasher”), a social drama about a troubled young girl caught in the revolving door of Germany’s child welfare services, is exactly the kind of film the sibling producer duo is keen to make. Nora Fingscheidt’s feature film debut, which screens in competition in Berlin, explores the difficult and [...]

  • Gareth Jones

    Brits Shine a Light on European Auteurs in Berlin

    The latest films from Agnieszka Holland, Joanna Hogg, Lone Scherfig and Sally Potter will be repped by U.K.-based sales firms in Berlin as the Brits continue to carve out a profile for European auteur-driven movies. Scherfig’s Berlinale opener “The Kindness of Strangers,” Holland’s Stalin-era competition title “Mr. Jones,” and Hogg’s “The Souvenir” from the Panorama [...]

  • 'Double Trouble' Sells to China, Italy,

    Berlin: 'Double Trouble' Sells to China, Italy, Middle East (EXCLUSIVE)

    Munich-based sales agent ARRI Media has closed distribution deals for three territories on “Double Trouble & the Magical Mirror,” which world premieres Monday in the LOLA section of Berlinale, and is shortlisted for the German Film Award. The family entertainment film has been picked up by Wing Sight Media in China, Cloud Movie in Italy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad