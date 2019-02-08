×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SND, WY Productions, Esprits Frappeurs Launch Genre Film Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: WY Productions

SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, is joining forces with French production banners WY Prods. and Esprits Frappeurs to launch a collection of upscale genre movies.

Under the pact, the three companies will develop, produce and distribute a collection of genre films with the goal of delivering two to three projects per year. Two projects, an exorcism film and a medieval survival movie, are in pre-production.

Charlotte Boucon, head of international sales at SND, said the idea was to explore many different kinds of high-concept genre films, not just horror movies, but thrillers, science fiction and action movies as well, and work with well-known directors.

“Genre has always been part of our editorial line; and today the perspective of creating a real collection is an exciting challenge,” said Boucon, who cited “What Happened to Monday,” “Source Code” and “Looper” as successful genre movies that were sold by SND and traveled well.

SND will be co-financing and distributing the film in France as well handle international sales on them. The partnership will allow SND to feed its pipeline with strong, internationally-driven genre films and have a creative input on them.

WY Prods., co-founded by Wassim Beji, is the company behind “Yves Saint Laurent,” “Burn Out” (pictured) and “A Perfect Man.” Esprits Frappeurs, which was launched by Delphine Clot and Guillaume Lemans, co-produced “Dans La Brume,” a science fiction film starring Romain Duris and Olga Kurylenko.

Lemans and Clot said they both have a sincere love for genre films and find SND and WY Prods. to be the ideal partners to produce high-quality films that are original and entertaining. Beji worked with Lemans on “Burn Out” and “A Perfect Man.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Freddie Highmore to Star in Mediaset

    Freddie Highmore to Star in Mediaset Espana, TF1 Group’s ‘Way Down’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN —  Freddie Highmore, star of U.S. TV hit “The Good Doctor,” will topline “Way Down,” an English-language heist movie partnering two of Europe’s biggest media corporations, Spain’s Mediaset Espana and France’s TF1 Group. TFI Group’s cinema division TF1 Studio will handle international sales and also domestic distribution in France. “Way Down” will be directed [...]

  • European Theaters Tooning Up Animated 2019

    European Theaters Tooning Up for an Animated 2019

    Fairies, dragons, a trip to the moon and the fall of the Berlin Wall are just some of the family-friendly highlights in German and European animation this year. While the current crop of animated pics offer historical themes and adaptations of beloved books, a popular German toy line serves as the basis for one highly [...]

  • Another Day of Life Animated Movie

    European Animation Grows Up With Mature Themes

    European animated films continue to tackle weighty subject matter with diverse works aimed at older and more mature audiences. A number of celebrated titles last year impressed by tackling historical, political and cultural subject matter in original ways, among them Raúl de la Fuente and Damian Nenow’s European Film Award winner “Another Day of Life,” [...]

  • Dogs Of Berlin Netflix

    Netflix Moves Into German Original Films With Three New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is making its first foray into German original films, unveiling a slate of three projects that it will produce with local film and TV powerhouses UFA, X Filme and ZDF. In the lineup are “Betongold” (“Concrete Gold”), a fast-paced satire about the world of real estate from UFA Fiction; “Isi & Ossi,” a young-adult [...]

  • Atomic Blonde

    Poland's New Incentives Expected to Draw More Foreign Productions

    With Poland’s production incentives finally prepped for launch after years of industry efforts to make the country more competitive, bizzers in the country are stoked these days. Even before offering sweeteners Poland managed to persuade the producers of “Wonder Woman,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Atomic Blonde” to shoot in the country. It has a production [...]

  • LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All

    LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All Must Die' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title). Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control. “All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, [...]

  • SND, WY Productions, Esprits Frappeurs Launch

    SND, WY Productions, Esprits Frappeurs Launch Genre Film Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, is joining forces with French production banners WY Prods. and Esprits Frappeurs to launch a collection of upscale genre movies. Under the pact, the three companies will develop, produce and distribute a collection of genre films with the goal of delivering two to three projects per [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad