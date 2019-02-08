SND, WY Productions, Esprits Frappeurs Launch Genre Film Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, is joining forces with French production banners WY Prods. and Esprits Frappeurs to launch a collection of upscale genre movies.

Under the pact, the three companies will develop, produce and distribute a collection of genre films with the goal of delivering two to three projects per year. Two projects, an exorcism film and a medieval survival movie, are in pre-production.

Charlotte Boucon, head of international sales at SND, said the idea was to explore many different kinds of high-concept genre films, not just horror movies, but thrillers, science fiction and action movies as well, and work with well-known directors.

“Genre has always been part of our editorial line; and today the perspective of creating a real collection is an exciting challenge,” said Boucon, who cited “What Happened to Monday,” “Source Code” and “Looper” as successful genre movies that were sold by SND and traveled well.

SND will be co-financing and distributing the film in France as well handle international sales on them. The partnership will allow SND to feed its pipeline with strong, internationally-driven genre films and have a creative input on them.

WY Prods., co-founded by Wassim Beji, is the company behind “Yves Saint Laurent,” “Burn Out” (pictured) and “A Perfect Man.” Esprits Frappeurs, which was launched by Delphine Clot and Guillaume Lemans, co-produced “Dans La Brume,” a science fiction film starring Romain Duris and Olga Kurylenko.

Lemans and Clot said they both have a sincere love for genre films and find SND and WY Prods. to be the ideal partners to produce high-quality films that are original and entertaining. Beji worked with Lemans on “Burn Out” and “A Perfect Man.”