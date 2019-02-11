×
Germany’s Morefilms Moves Into Production With Thriller ‘Dead Man’s Eyes’

CREDIT: Morefilms

Munich-based sales company Morefilms is moving into production with Nazi war criminal thriller “Life Through a Dead Man’s Eyes.”

The film, which is set to begin production this fall, has pre-sold to Dubai-based Gulf Film for the Middle East and was also acquired by Der Filmverleih in Stuttgart for Germany.

Morefilms has now also boarded the project as a co-producer, along with René Asch’s Berlin-based Films in Motion and Zodiak Belgium’s Serge Bierset.

Directed by Jo Baier, “Life Through a Dead Man’s Eyes” follows an elderly former SS concentration camp guard desperately trying to avoid capture by U.S. authorities.

Morefilms also sold Christian Frosch’s “Murer: Anatomy of a Trial,” about the 1963 trial of former SS leader Franz Murer, to Seventh Art Releasing in the U.S., Der Filmverleih in Germany, Adso Films in Spain and Wing Sight Culture & Media Co. in China. The pic won the Austrian Film Award for best feature last month.

The company likewise signed a worldwide deal, excluding German and French-speaking territories, for Nils Krebs’ adventure documentary “Beyond the Comfort Zone,” featuring explorer and producer Mike Horn, to yet-to-be-named U.S. streaming service.

Morefilm’s lineup also includes David Nawrath’s upcoming German family drama “Atlas”; Pol Cruchten’s Canada-Luxembourg-Ireland thriller “Justice Dot Net”; and Félix Koch’s hit Luxembourg superhero comedy “Superchamp Returns,” which managed to beat “Avengers: Infinity War” at the Luxembourg box office.

The move into production marks a return to the company’s early beginnings. Established in 1997, Morefilms began as a buyer for the German theatrical, TV and DVD market and also produced documentaries, including Paul Morrissey and Bernd Böhm’s “Veruschka: A Life for the Camera” in 2005, before moving into international sales.

“We are moving slowly into production and it depends on the project,” said Morefilms managing director Angelika Mohr. The company is also co-producing two other yet-to-be-named European projects.

In addition to handling German titles, Morefilms works closely with Paul Thiltges’ Luxembourg production shingle PTD and in 2017 took over world sales for the company’s complete catalogue, including features, documentaries and animated productions.

