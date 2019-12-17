×

Lesbian Love Story ‘Cocoon,’ Premiering at Berlinale, Picked Up By M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jost Hering Filme/Martin Neumeyer

Sales agent M-Appeal has picked up Leonie Krippendorff’s lesbian love story “Cocoon,” which world premieres in the Generation section of the Berlin Film Festival.

Krippendorff’s debut fiction feature, set in Berlin’s multicultural Kreuzberg neighborhood, follows Nora, a shy 14-year-old girl as she makes her way into adulthood: she falls in love with another girl, learns to stand up for herself, and gets her heart broken for the first time.

The cast includes Jella Haase, one of the stars of hit comedy “Fack Ju Göhte” and Burhan Qurbani’s “Alexanderplatz,” Lena Klenke, star of Netflix series “How to Sell Drugs Online,” Lena Urzendowsky and Elina Vildanova. The film is produced by Jost Hering Filme.

Berlin native Krippendorff studied directing at the Hochschule für Film und Fernsehen Konrad Wolf. Her graduation film “Looping” was nominated for numerous national and international film awards and received several awards. In 2018 Krippendorff took part in the Berlinale Talents Script Station with the script for “Cocoon.”

M-Appeal also represents another Berlin film, “No Hard Feelings” by Faraz Shariat, which plays in Panorama.

