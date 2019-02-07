×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Look at Helen Reddy Movie ‘I Am Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of WestEnd Films

London-based sales agency WestEnd Films has released the first-look photo for “I Am Woman,” which Variety has exclusively. The movie follows the rise of singer-songwriter Helen Reddy, whose song “I Am Woman” became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s. The shot features Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai,” “52 Tuesdays”), who plays Reddy.

“A film for our times, this is a story of fearless ambition and passion, about a woman who led the way for other women seeking equality by smashing through the patriarchal norms to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being,” according to WestEnd.

The film is directed by Unjoo Moon (“The Zen of Bennett”), and also stars Evan Peters (“American Animals,” “X-Men”) as Helen’s manager and husband Jeff Wald, and Danielle Macdonald (“Bird Box,” “Dumplin’”) as the rock journalist Lilian Roxon.

The film is produced by Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight, and is written by Emma Jensen (“Mary Shelley”). The cinematographer is Dion Beebe, who won an Oscar for “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and was Oscar-nominated for “Chicago.”

Related

The production designer is Michael Turner (“Great Gatsby,” “Wolverine”) and Emily Seresin (“Top of the Lake”) is the costume designer.

The film finished shooting last month and is in post-production. WestEnd will be showing buyers first footage in Berlin. The film will be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Transmission Films.

It was produced in association with Deep Blue Pacific with principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Create NSW. It was financed with support from the Goodship Women’s Fund.

WestEnd’s Berlin lineup includes “Mr. Jones,” directed by Academy Award nominee Agnieszka Holland, starring James Norton and Vanessa Kirby, which plays in Berlinale Official Competition.

Other pics on the slate include “The Banishing,” a horror film directed by Chris Smith; “Shoplifters of the World,” a comedy starring Ellar Coltrane and Joe Manganiello; “Rams,” an English-language adaptation of the Icelandic hit starring Sam Neill and Michael Caton; “The Cow,” a comedy directed by Marc Forster, starring Ewan McGregor; “Muscle,” a psychological thriller written and directed by British director Gerard Johnson; “Katie,” a documentary about the female boxer Katie Taylor (a Berlin market premiere); and “Denmark,” by Adrian Shergold, starring Rafe Spall (another market premiere in Berlin).

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Nona

    Rock Salt Releasing Boards Pair of Female-Centric Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rock Salt Releasing has boarded Kate Bosworth-starrer “Nona.” TriCoast Media launched arthouse-focused Rock Salt last year. It will present both films to buyers with screenings in Berlin. Michael Polish’s “Nona” – also known as “No Fame” – follows two strangers who travel from Honduras to the U.S. border. Touching on issues surrounding illegal immigration and [...]

  • Mementon launches "Persian Lessons" starring Nahuel

    Memento Films Intl. Acquires Vadim Perelman's 'Persian Lessons' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Memento Films Intl. (“Call Me By Your Name”) has come on board “Persian Lessons,” a drama directed by “House of Sand and Fog” helmer Vadim Perelman. Set in Occupied France in 1942, “Persian Lessons” toplines Nahuel Perez Biscayart as Gilles, a man who is arrested by the SS alongside other Jews and sent to a [...]

  • What Men Want

    Film Review: 'What Men Want'

    Mel Gibson was still a beloved Hollywood megastar when he costarred with Helen Hunt in “What Women Want” (2000). The film had all the depth of a “Bewitched” episode, but it was still a funny and likable piece of mind-reading screwball-kitsch fizziness. (It became one of Gibson’s biggest hits, grossing $182 million.) The lady-killer hero, [...]

  • EFM European Film Market 67th Berlinale

    Berlin’s 2019 Market to Test Industry Paradigm Shift

    After a vibrant Sundance, driven by Amazon Studios’ $47 million spending spree, can Berlin sales prove as buoyant? While there are some intriguing titles, indies have to contend with, among many factors, very active buyers from deep-pocketed streamers and a volatile theatrical box office in many territories. Certainly there are star-studded titles. FilmNation will sell [...]

  • First Look at Helen Reddy Movie

    First Look at Helen Reddy Movie 'I Am Woman' (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales agency WestEnd Films has released the first-look photo for “I Am Woman,” which Variety has exclusively. The movie follows the rise of singer-songwriter Helen Reddy, whose song “I Am Woman” became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s. The shot features Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai,” “52 Tuesdays”), who plays Reddy. “A [...]

  • First Look at 'Sweetness in the

    First Look at 'Sweetness in the Belly,' Starring Dakota Fanning (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales agency HanWay Films has released the first-look image of Zeresenay Berhane Mehari’s “Sweetness in the Belly,” which Variety has exclusively. The shot shows the film’s stars Dakota Fanning and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman,” “The Get Down”). The cast also features Wunmi Mosaku, best-known for British crime series “Luther,” and a BAFTA winner for [...]

  • Picture Tree, Studio Hamburg Enterprises Form

    Picture Tree, Studio Hamburg Enterprises Form Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agency Picture Tree Intl. (PTI) has forged a strategic partnership with Studio Hamburg Enterprises (SHE), which kicks off with jazz documentary “It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story,” executive produced by Wim Wenders and directed by Eric Friedler. The film is about the two young émigrés from Berlin, Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad