First Look at Helen Reddy Movie ‘I Am Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based sales agency WestEnd Films has released the first-look photo for “I Am Woman,” which Variety has exclusively. The movie follows the rise of singer-songwriter Helen Reddy, whose song “I Am Woman” became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s. The shot features Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai,” “52 Tuesdays”), who plays Reddy.

“A film for our times, this is a story of fearless ambition and passion, about a woman who led the way for other women seeking equality by smashing through the patriarchal norms to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being,” according to WestEnd.

The film is directed by Unjoo Moon (“The Zen of Bennett”), and also stars Evan Peters (“American Animals,” “X-Men”) as Helen’s manager and husband Jeff Wald, and Danielle Macdonald (“Bird Box,” “Dumplin’”) as the rock journalist Lilian Roxon.

The film is produced by Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight, and is written by Emma Jensen (“Mary Shelley”). The cinematographer is Dion Beebe, who won an Oscar for “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and was Oscar-nominated for “Chicago.”

The production designer is Michael Turner (“Great Gatsby,” “Wolverine”) and Emily Seresin (“Top of the Lake”) is the costume designer.

The film finished shooting last month and is in post-production. WestEnd will be showing buyers first footage in Berlin. The film will be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Transmission Films.

It was produced in association with Deep Blue Pacific with principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Create NSW. It was financed with support from the Goodship Women’s Fund.

WestEnd’s Berlin lineup includes “Mr. Jones,” directed by Academy Award nominee Agnieszka Holland, starring James Norton and Vanessa Kirby, which plays in Berlinale Official Competition.

Other pics on the slate include “The Banishing,” a horror film directed by Chris Smith; “Shoplifters of the World,” a comedy starring Ellar Coltrane and Joe Manganiello; “Rams,” an English-language adaptation of the Icelandic hit starring Sam Neill and Michael Caton; “The Cow,” a comedy directed by Marc Forster, starring Ewan McGregor; “Muscle,” a psychological thriller written and directed by British director Gerard Johnson; “Katie,” a documentary about the female boxer Katie Taylor (a Berlin market premiere); and “Denmark,” by Adrian Shergold, starring Rafe Spall (another market premiere in Berlin).