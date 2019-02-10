×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Global Screen Kicks Off Sales on Thriller ‘The Collini Case’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Global Screen

Sales agent Global Screen has kicked off sales for German thriller “The Collini Case,” starring Elyas M’Barek, the star of the hit “Fack Ju Göhte,” franchise, and produced by Constantin Film.

ARP Selection has acquired all rights for France and is planning a wide release at the end of year. Constantin will give the film a wide release in Germany in April. Global Screen is in negotiations with buyers from other territories.

The film centers on attorney Caspar Leinen, who takes on the defense of the suspect in a spectacular murder case. This leads him to unearth one of the greatest legal scandals ever in Germany, with its roots in the Nazi era.

The script is by Christian Zübert, Robert Gold and Jens Frederik Otto, adapted from Ferdinand von Schirach’s novel. The film is directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner. It was co-produced by Seven Pictures.

The film also stars Alexandra Maria Lara and Franco Nero. It is produced by Christoph Mueller, Kerstin Schmidbauer and Marcel Hartges. The executive producer is Martin Moszkowicz.

ARP Selection’s Michèle Halberstadt picked up the film based on the script and a promo-reel, which Global Screen is screening in Berlin. ARP Selection has released several other German films, such as “Farwell to Europe” and “The People vs. Fritz Bauer.” Its next German film, “Balloon,” will be released in France on April 10.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Global Screen Kicks Off Sales on

    Global Screen Kicks Off Sales on Thriller 'The Collini Case' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sales agent Global Screen has kicked off sales for German thriller “The Collini Case,” starring Elyas M’Barek, the star of the hit “Fack Ju Göhte,” franchise, and produced by Constantin Film. ARP Selection has acquired all rights for France and is planning a wide release at the end of year. Constantin will give the film [...]

  • Chilean Filmmakers Takes Cinema Showcase on

    Chilean Filmmakers Take Promo on the Road

    The extraordinary success of Chilean filmmakers will be celebrated in the 2019 Week of Chilean Cinema, which launches in Madrid, then travels to Paris and Berlin. The week offers a larger narrative: the Chileans have won more awards, festival acclaim and global box office in the past decade than any other filmmaking industry in all [...]

  • Bee Gees

    Bee Gees, Go-Go's Documentaries in the Works at Polygram (EXCLUSIVE)

    Polygram Entertainment has unveiled a quartet of music documentaries in development on the Bee Gees, the Go-Go’s, hip-hop jewelry and the origins of mixtapes, Variety has learned exclusively. Polygram, which was revived in 2017 by Universal Music Group, rolled out details of the projects Saturday afternoon during a pre-Grammys showcase in downtown Los Angeles. Members [...]

  • Kate McKinnon as "Morgan" and Mila

    Central, Eastern Europe Eyes Bigger Slice of Production Pie

    Frictionless international film and series production is at the top of agendas in Central and Eastern Europe these days, with increasingly competitive territories adopting policy tweaks and launching new film promotion bodies. The freshly minted Slovak Film Commission is looking to catch up quick to its longstanding Czech counterpart, the Czech Film Commission, with a [...]

  • 'The Golden Glove' Review: Fatih Akin's

    Berlin Film Review: 'The Golden Glove'

    A recurring controversy flared up again at last month’s Sundance festival, this time with the Zac Efron-starring Ted Bundy biopic “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” as its lit match: Where is the line drawn between representation and celebration in films about appalling figures, particularly with a swoon-worthy sex symbol in the lead? That’s an [...]

  • Wang Quan'an poses during a photocall

    'Ondog' Director Wang Quan'an Is at Home on European Festival Circuit

    Chinese filmmaker Wang Quan’an is a man in control of himself and his narrative, and at ease on the European festival circuit. His “Ondog” is an early front-runner for a trophy at the Berlin Film Festival, where it played in competition Friday. The film, the tale of an encounter between a very young cop and [...]

  • Berlin: Japan's Free Stone Has Sabu's

    Berlin: Japan's Free Stone Has Sabu's 'Jam' on Its Plate

    Cult Japanese director Sabu has completed “Jam,” an action film which features three men from completely different walks of life who find themselves heading for a showdown. One is a do-gooder, another a singer, and the third a Yakuza gangster. The film heads the slate that sales company Free Stone is unwrapping this week at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad