Global Screen Sells ‘Tabaluga’ to More Than 50 Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based world sales company Global Screen has sold its 3D animation movie “Tabaluga” to more than 50 territories, including the U.K., Spain and Russia.

The pic centers on Tabaluga, “a brave little dragon, who, with the help of beautiful ice princess Lilli, not only finds his fire and the power of love, but also succeeds in saving the world from a tyrannical snowman,” Global Screen said.

Buyers include Signature Entertainment for the U.K. and Ireland, Flins & Piniculas for Spain and Voxell Baltic for Russia. Deals also were closed with Yejilim Entertainment (South Korea), Five Stars (Israel), Filma (Turkey), UFD (Ukraine), Pro Films (Bulgaria), Karantanija (former Yugoslavia), Lightning McQueen (Vietnam), Garsu Pasaulio Irasai (Baltics), Suraya (Malaysia), Phars Filmco Motion Pictures (Middle East) and NOS (Portugal).

In Germany, Sony Pictures released the movie on Dec. 6 and has sold 500,000 tickets to date. A sale for North America and Canada is in final negotiations.

“Tabaluga” is based on the TV series of the same name, which aired in more than 100 territories, including France (TF1), U.K. (Nickelodeon), U.S. (Fox Family) and Australia (Fox Kids).

In Germany, Tabaluga is a leading family brand, with hundreds of licensed products. Created by Peter Maffay, one of Germany’s best-known singers, Tabaluga is also the main character of a popular musical show, and five concept music albums, with more than six million copies sold.

Julia Weber, head of theatrical sales and acquisitions at Global Screen, said: “ ‘Tabaluga’ is a daring adventure. It is highly emotional, gripping and entertaining. With its universal themes of budding first love, the thrilling fight against an oppressor, and the longing for freedom, ‘Tabaluga’ attracts boys, girls and parents alike.”

“Tabaluga” is produced by Tempest Film Produktion und Verleih in co-production with Deutsche Columbia Pictures Filmproduktion. It is directed by Sven Unterwaldt (“The 7th Dwarf”) and animated by Awesometown, Studio Rakete, Sophie Animation and Trixter.

Among Global Screen’s other theatrical movies are 3D animated pics “My Fairy Troublemaker,” “Marnie’s World,” “Bayala,” “Fritzi – A Revolutionary Tale” and “Ooops! The Adventure Continues…” and the drama “The Collini Case,” based on the novel by Ferdinand von Schirach.