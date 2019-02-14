Berlin: Films Boutique Picks Up Hikari’s Festival Entry ’37 Seconds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based international sales company Films Boutique has picked up the world rights of “37 Seconds,” the debut film by female Japanese filmmaker Hikari following its Berlin Film Festival premiere in the Panorama section.

The film centers on a wheelchair-bound 23-year-old woman, Yuma, who works in a manga studio. Yuma starts out on a journey of self-discovery after her publisher expresses doubts concerning her ability to draw adult comics, as her physical condition has impeded her opportunities to have a sex life. Yuma decides to gain some personal experience in this field.

“’37 Seconds’ is one the most original and moving film we have seen for some time. The film is strongly directed, extremely original and is a real crowdpleaser,” Films Boutique commented.

“The film had a huge emotional impact and the whole audience was crying for the last 20 minutes during the premiere screening. International distributors will run for the film.”

The pic was produced by Shin Yamaguchi and Hikari for Knockonwood Inc.

The deal was negotiated by Gabor Greiner at Films Boutique, and the producers.