Berlin: ‘Dark’ Creators Attend Studio Babelsberg Night

“Dark” creators Baran bo Odar (left) and Jantje Friese (right), “Berlin Station” actress Emilia Schuele and actor Nikolai Kinski, and Michael Mueller, Mayor of Berlin, were among the guests at the Studio Babelsberg Night Friday at Berlin’s Soho House. Hosting the event were Studio Babelsberg’s president and CEO, Charlie Woebcken, and its COO, Christoph Fisser. Canada Goose was event partner.

Speaking about Babelsberg’s year ahead, Fisser said: “We are in talks for several international and German productions, including feature films and high-end drama series, like the third season of Netflix’s ‘Dark.'”

He added: “We hope that Germany’s film production support system will continue to improve in order to meet the demands of a variety of productions.”

Other guests included actresses Franka Potente, Lea van Acken, Antje Traue, Claudia Michelsen, Iris Berben, Heike Makatsch, Nora von Waldstaetten, Christiane Paul and Jessica Schwarz.

The actors present included Mark Waschke, Ken Duken, Tom Wlaschiha, Numan Acar, Soenke Moehring, Fahri Yardim, David Schuetter and Kida Khodr Ramadan.

Among the producers there were Chelsea Winstanley, Peter McPartlin, Tom Zickler and Max Wiedemann. Screenwriter Anika Decker, and directors Stefan Ruzowitzky and Lars Kraume were also present.

Other guests included Kirsten Niehuus, managing director of Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, and Maria Koepf, managing director of the Hamburg Schleswig Holstein Film Fund.

