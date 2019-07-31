×

Berlin Silver Bear Winner Angela Schanelec Preps Latest Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Berlin Film Festival

Berlinale Silver Bear winner Angela Schanelec is prepping her latest feature film, the follow-up to “I Was At Home, But…,” which earned her best director honors at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. The new project, “Music,” will be pitched next month at the Locarno Film Festival.

“Music” is a modern-day retelling of the Oedipus myth, about a boy who grows up with his step-parents in Greece and, at the age of 20, unwittingly kills his own father. While serving the prison sentence for his crime he falls in love and has a child with a woman who turns out to be his mother. The story picks up 20 years later in London, where the man is now living with his daughter and beginning to lose his eyesight.

The film explores the lives of characters who are not only at the mercy of their desires, but of themselves, said Schanelec. “What is crucial for me is to have viewers understand that no other course of action was possible,” she said. “It is unforeseeable how long these characters can tolerate their own actions. It might only be for a while and they will then die as a result of them. That does not change the fact that they were very happy at times.”

Related

The Berlin School auteur said she believes that “suffering lies at the source of all immoral action. There is such a thing as a good life amidst the bad.”

“Music” is currently in development, and will be produced by Germany’s faktura film and co-produced by France’s Les Films de L’Apres-Midi. The project has received a grant from the German-French CNC/FFA development fund.

Faktura’s Kirill Krasovski said he has been a long-time admirer of Schanelec’s, since the pair attended the same film school in Berlin in the 1990s. He described “Music” as a mixture of the cinematic elements that first attracted him to the director’s work. “It’s still Angela’s style in writing dialogues, exploring the characters, using narrative gaps, time jumps,” he said. “But I think with this project Angela will do a quite surprising turn using music. And on the other hand, you have this deepness: the Greek tragedy, the Oedipus myth, existential and moral questions.”

The film’s prospects will be buoyed by the Berlin triumph of “I Was At Home, But…,” which Variety described as a “tranquil brainteaser” that would reward audiences with “Schanelec’s signature virtues: vignettes of piercing human truth and cool, cockeyed humor; gorgeous first-chill-of-autumn atmospherics; and a seductively restful pace at which to puzzle it all out.”

Schanelec, Krasovski and Francois D’Artemare, of Les Films de L’Apres-Midi, will be pitching “Music” at the Locarno Film Festival as part of Alliance for Development, an initiative created by the festival to foster the development of film projects between Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland. Principal photography is planned for fall 2020.

More Film

  • Berlin Silver Bear Winner Angela Schanelec

    Berlin Silver Bear Winner Angela Schanelec Preps Latest Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlinale Silver Bear winner Angela Schanelec is prepping her latest feature film, the follow-up to “I Was At Home, But…,” which earned her best director honors at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. The new project, “Music,” will be pitched next month at the Locarno Film Festival. “Music” is a modern-day retelling of the Oedipus myth, [...]

  • A still from Miles Davis: Birth

    Film News Roundup: 'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool' Set for Release by Abramorama

    In today’s film news roundup, “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” finds a home, the Saturn Awards land a producer and LA Skins Fest selects five fellows. ACQUISITION Abramorama has bought North American theatrical rights to Stanley Nelson’s documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” and plans releases in August and September. Related Locarno: Summerside [...]

  • Robert Evans

    Paramount Ends 45-Year Producer Deal With Hollywood Legend Robert Evans

    Paramount Pictures has ended a creative relationship with one of the iconic executives who put the studio on the map. Robert Evans served as the president of production at the Hollywood-based company, now owned by Viacom, in the late ’60s and early ’70s and transitioned to a production deal in 1974. That deal has been [...]

  • Hobbs and Shaw trailer

    Box Office: Can 'Hobbs & Shaw' Break the Summer Sequel Slump?

    Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” races into theaters this weekend. The big-budget, rock ’em, sock ’em ode to speedy cars and bulging musculature will test audiences’ continuing appetite for a series that first kicked off nearly two decades ago. On one hand, that association has its benefits. The “Fast & Furious” series [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Imax Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates Due to 'Avengers: Endgame,' China Locations

    Giant screen producer-exhibitor Imax has reported second quarter earnings and revenues that topped Wall Street expectations, citing strong performances from “Avengers: Endgame” and its Chinese sites. The company, in an announcement Tuesday after the market closed, said it topped consensus estimates on revenues by 6.6% with $104.8 million and on adjusted earnings per share by [...]

  • 'Game Night' film premiere

    Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley in Talks to Direct 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

    Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are in negotiations to direct the “Dungeons & Dragons” movie for Paramount Pictures. They’re replacing Chris McKay, who parted ways with the project to focus on the Skydance pic “Ghost Draft” starring Chris Pratt. The timing works out for the directing duo, as Daley and Goldstein recently left the [...]

  • On location of Columbia Pictures' ONCE

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': A Guide to the Los Angeles Area Landmarks

    Turning back the clock 50 years in Los Angeles was no easy task for the crew members behind “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” False fronts were created, vintage dishes were resurrected and historic movie posters were reprinted, but it was the use of actual locations that help make the film a truly immersive experience [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad