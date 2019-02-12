×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin’s 2019 Market: Smaller, More Select, Slower

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
EFM European Film Market Berlinale Placeholder Place holder
CREDIT: Courtesy of Juliane Eirich/Berlinale EFM

FilmNation Entertainment’s “Reminiscence,” AGC Studios’ “Voyagers” and Rocket Science’s “Trial of the Chicago 7” were buzz titles at a 2019 Berlin market, which, compared to the last two years, proved smaller, more select and slower.

Directed by Neil Burger and produced by Basil Iwanyk, who rolled into Berlin to pitch the project to buyers, sci-fi thriller “Voyagers” pre-sold across the world, as did  another AGC Studios title, Yuval Adler’s thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” starring Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman.

Hugh Jackman toplines “Reminiscence,” another sci-fi thriller, which, besides “Voyagers,” was the other true-blue big title hitting the market at Berlin.

Another big title was STX Intl.’s “Greenland,” from Anton and Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films. Gerard butler is in advanced negotiations to star in the film.

“There’s activity on the market. Deals are going down,” said Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz.

But the European Film Market also points to the general direction that the independent film business is taking in international, where it will “be on a much more limited scale,” he added.

Related

So, rather like at last year’s Cannes Festival, Berlin buzz turned on a few top-tier large movies, or on quality, less commercial titles or a clutch of hot festival tickets, such as “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” from Rocket Science, acclaimed for its Aaron Sorkin screenplay or Francois Ozon’s well-reviewed Berlin competition player “By the Grace of God,” from Playtime. Highland Films also notched up robust sales on “Trauma Center,” starring Bruce Willis.

Amazon bought just one film, acquiring Benedict Andrews’ “Against All Enemies,” from Memento Films Intl.

At least through mid-Monday, U.S. domestic deals on Berlin properties proved highly select. IFC Films scored North America from Wild Bunch on Hirokazu Kore-eda’s French-language debut, “The Truth,” with Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche; Sony Pictures Classics picked up worldwide rights to doc “John Prine: Hello in There”; Cohen Media Group acquired North America on Tuva Novotny’s Swedish dramedy “Britt-Marie Was Here,” from SF Studios.

While prominent sales companies such as Sierra/Affinity, for instance, often announce substantial deals on top titles after market close, this edition of the EFM has been a market where sales to just four or five major international territories was held to be newsworthy.

Clearly, Berlin is not Sundance, which is primarily a U.S. distribution market. At Berlin, companies attempt to pre-sell movies all over the world. But the international distribution sector has downscaled, both in prices paid by distributors, and their numbers. “The U.K. has hardly anybody buying,” said Moszkowicz. “Germany is very hard; because there are no TV slots, Spain is pretty much non-existent.”

But shifting economics is impacting the market. “We are in a very buoyant production sector when you factor TV drama and the movies streamers are making,” said AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford. That means that “budgets are staying the same or going up and beyond the reach of what buyers in the current uncertain economic climate can afford or are willing to take a gamble on.”

So markets and sales agents are ever more choosy. London-based Anton has moved energetically into fully-financing films, production and sales. But it is being highly selective, boarding “five films a year,” said topper Harold van Lier. Those are mostly high-end family entertainment and elevated genre, such as horror thriller “The Night House,” starring Rebecca Hall, which has “offers or interest in most territories,” he added.

Yet it certainly looks like a sign of the times that one of the biggest announcements made by any company at Berlin was Netflix’s unveiling, on the first day of the Berlin market, five new original series orders in Spain.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • 'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million

    'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million Streams

    The official soundtrack to “Green Book” has surpassed one million streams on global music streaming platforms. The motion picture starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali is up for five Academy Awards this season, including best picture, lead actor, supporting actor, original screenplay and film editing. This milestone marks Milan Records’ highest streamed jazz soundtrack to [...]

  • Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

    Carey Mulligan's Thriller 'Promising Young Woman' Backed by Focus

    Focus Features has come on board with FilmNation Entertainment to begin production on Carey Mulligan’s thriller “Promising Young Woman.” The thriller marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who will both direct and write the film’s screenplay. Fennell will produce along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben [...]

  • 'Patrick' Review

    Film Review: 'Patrick'

    There’s no denying that “Patrick” is absolutely adorable. When a story revolves around a four-legged furry friend — a squishy, huggable pug, at that — that much is to be expected. However, what makes director Mandie Fletcher’s canine-centered romantic comedy work is its ability to engage in between the oh-so-cute closeups of the bug-eyed pup. [...]

  • Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca

    Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca Festival Opener

    The Tribeca Film Festival will open its 18th edition with the world premiere of the HBO Documentary Film “The Apollo,” directed by Roger Ross Williams. The film will debut at the iconic theater in Manhattan on April 24. It includes archival footage, music, comedy and dance performances, and interviews with Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Smokey [...]

  • Nadav Lapid On Breaking From The

    Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms'

    BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid [...]

  • Tigerland review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Tigerland'

    A century ago, 100,000 tigers existed in the wild; now just about 4% remain. The threat of extinction of the species — one that historically has fascinated mankind — is always present in “Tigerland,” which finds “Born into Brothels” director Ross Kauffman looking at preservation efforts in Russia and India, two of the big cats’ primary remaining [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad