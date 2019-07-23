Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy to Star in ‘Louis Wain’

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Avengers: Endgame”) and Claire Foy (“The Crown”) are set to star in “Louis Wain,” a biopic of the prolific English artist who rose to prominence at the end of the 19th century.

“Louis Wain” will start shooting on Aug. 10 with BAFTA-nominated Will Sharpe (“Flowers”) directing the film which was written by Sharpe & Simon Stephenson. “Louis Wain” is being produced by Guy Heeley (“Swimming With Men”) and Adam Ackland (“Patrick Melrose”).

Cumberbatch will play Wain, a brilliant man inspired by both his love of the world and the love of his life Emily who will be played by Foy. Wain was famous for his distinctive paintings of cats and was also inspirational hero who defied obstacles throughout his life.

“I am thrilled by the prospect of playing the courageous, playful spirit that is Louis Wain and to be producing such a special film,” said Cumberbatch.

“I have admired Will (Sharpe)’s work for several years through ‘Flowers’ and from the moment we first met, knew he was the perfect person to bring Louis’ inspirational and odyssean story to life,” said Cumberbatch, adding that together with Sharpe they “plan to bring audiences a sincerely uplifting, playful, thought provoking tale of resilience, creativity and the enduring power of love.”

The film is produced by Studiocanal, SunnyMarch (Cumberbatch’s production banner which is partly owned by Studiocanal), Shoebox, Film4 and Amazon. The producers are Guy Heeley (“Locke”) and Adam Ackland (“Patrick Melrose”), as well as Ed Clarke and Leah Clarke.