Banijay Rights Signs First Look Deal with Tigerlily Prods.

Seeking to expand its scripted offering, Banijay Rights has signed a first look development deal with Tigerlily Productions, a U.K. production company whose credits include David Farr’s “The Ones Below” and “Remainder” with Tom Sturridge.

The deal covers scripted programming developed, created and produced by Tigerlily for the U.K. and international markets.

Tigerlily Productions, which was founded by Natasha Dack-Ojumu and Nikki Parrott in 2000, has been delivering feature films and factual TV. The banner’s current development slate includes the scripted series “Angela,” a tense hospital crime drama set in Salford; the psychological drama “I See Through You;” and the female-led crime drama “Where The Bodies Are Buried” which is based on on Christopher Brookmyer’s novel of the same name.

“(Banijay Rights’s) combined knowledge and global position in the fiction space will ensure that our new dramas will have the best possible start, as well as the opportunity to be seen by international audiences,” said Dack-Ojumu and Parrott.

“With more drama seeking inspiration from real life events, we are excited about bringing our vast factual experience to bear in this area,” said the pair.

Chris Stewart, the commercial director of scripted at Banijay Rights, said “Tigerlily has such a strong reputation for bringing deeply human stories to life.”

Banijay Rights recently signed first-look development deals with leading U.K. indies Greenacre Films and Clearwood Films.