×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bac Launches ‘Alice And The Mayor,’ ‘My Days of Glory’ at UniFrance Rendez-Vous (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bac Films

Paris-based Bac Films is launching a slate of new acquisitions at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, including Nicolas Pariser’s “Alice And The Mayor” with Fabrice Luchini, and Antoine de Bary’s concept comedy “My Days of Glory” with Vincent Lacoste.

“Alice And The Mayor” stars Luchini as Paul Théraneau, a prominent French mayor who has run out of ideas after thirty years in politics and enlists the help of a brilliant young philosopher, Alice (Anais Demoustier). The film revolves around their relationship which ultimately shakes the mayor’s convictions.

Marie Garrett, Bac Films’s VP of international sales, said a scene from “Alice And The Mayor” will be shown to buyers at the UniFrance showcase. The executive said the film could almost be described as a philosophical drama dealing with the existential crisis that politicians can experience.

A popular French actor, Luchini starred in “Courted,” “Ma Loute” and “A Man in a Hurry.” Demoustier, a rising French actress, previously starred “The House by the Sea” and “Through the Fire” which is currently playing in French theaters and having a strong box office run.

Related

Pariser made his feature debut with “The Great Game,” winner of the prestigious Louis Delluc prize for best first film in 2015. The movie is produced by Bizibi Productions.

“My Days of Glory,” meanwhile, stars Lacoste (“Amanda”), one of France’s busiest actors, as Adrian, a former child star who is approaching his 30’s and has turned into a loser. While living with his parents and looking to jumpstart his failing acting career, he crosses paths with Lea (Noée Abita) and hears about an audition for the role of a young Charles de Gaulle. The movie is being produced by well-established banner Iconoclast Films (“The World is Yours”).

Bac Films is also kicking off sales on “Cuties,” Maimouna Doucouré’s anticipated feature debut following her critically acclaimed short “Maman (s);” and Julien Abraham’s “Bro,” a drama thriller starring the popular French raper MHD and Aissa Maiga.

Featuring a vibrant cast of non-professionals and newcomers, Doucouré’s film tells the story of Amy, an 11 year-old girl who joins a group of dancers named “the cuties” at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity; upsetting her mother’s values in the process.

“Maman” received the Cesar Award for best short film in 2016 after winning a prize at Toronto and Sundance.

“Bro” stars MHD as Teddy, an ordinary youth who is accused of murder after trying to protect his younger brother from their violent father, and ends up in a detention center where he is confronted with a brutal world. While there he meets Enzo. Together, they will do whatever it takes to escape their situation.

All four films are in post-production. “Cuties” and “Bro” are produced by Bien ou Bien Productions and Agat Films, respectively.

At the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, Bac Films is hosting the market screenings for Josephine de Meaux’s “Snowlidays” and continuing sales on Eric Tosti’s animated feature “Terra Willy.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Film

  • Bac Launches 'Alice And The Mayor,'

    Bac Launches 'Alice And The Mayor,' 'My Days of Glory' at UniFrance Rendez-Vous (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Bac Films is launching a slate of new acquisitions at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, including Nicolas Pariser’s “Alice And The Mayor” with Fabrice Luchini, and Antoine de Bary’s concept comedy “My Days of Glory” with Vincent Lacoste. “Alice And The Mayor” stars Luchini as Paul Théraneau, a prominent French mayor who has run [...]

  • Viacom International Studios New Management Structure

    Federico Cuervo to Head New Management Structure at Viacom International Studios

    Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) –Americas has announced a new management structure for its fast-expanding Viacom International Studios (VIS) which will see Federico Cuervo filling the role of senior vice president-head of VIS, reporting to Darío Turovelzky, newly named SVP of global contents at VIMN Americas. Turovelzky remains co-chief of VIMN. Under the new structure, [...]

  • Berlin: Edko Films Picks up Zhang

    Berlin: Edko Films Picks up Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’

    Hong Kong studio Edko Films has picked up international rights to “One Second,” the newest movie by top Chinese director Zhang Yimou. The film will have its world premiere in competition in Berlin, it was announced this week. “One Second” is pitched as Zhang’s personal love letter to cinema, and as a return to his [...]

  • Sygeplejeskolen sc 205

    Claudia Boderke, Lars Mering Talk SF Studios ‘The New Nurses,’

    The inevitable comparison for SF Studios’ “The New Nurses,” at least from a Danish broadcast perspective, is “Something’s Rockin,’” another 2018 TV 2 Charlie show which was retro but forward-looking. “Something’s Rockin’” described the birth of an independent radio with culture in Denmark. Produced by SF Studios’ Senia Dremstrup (“Norskov”),  “The New Nurses” talks cleverly [...]

  • Robert Redford

    Robert Redford to Receive Honorary Cesar Award

    Legendary American actor and director Robert Redford is set to receive an honorary Cesar award, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, at the 44th annual César ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 22 in Paris. “An iconic actor, an exceptional director, a passionate producer, founder and president of Sundance, the most revered festival of independent [...]

  • Goteborg: Co-writer Hakan Lindhe on Viaplay’s

    Co-Writer Hakan Lindhe on Politics, Image in Viaplay’s ‘The Inner Circle’

    David Ehrling, Sweden’s Minister for Enterprise, who is tipped to be its next Prime Minister, spends a lot of the time in Sweden’s “The Inner Circle” not preparing his speeches, or in impassioned discussion of key political issues, but staring into the mirror, rain checking on his strong-jawed image. He spends much of his enterprise, [...]

  • 'Invisibles' Director Louis-Julien Petit On His

    'Invisibles' Director Louis-Julien Petit on his Socially-Minded Smash

    PARIS —  Far from a dumping ground, the months of January and February have become synonymous in France with the kinds of highly polished crowd-pleasing comedies that dominate the annual box-office. This year is no exception, only nestled among the likely blockbusters “Serial Bad Weddings 2” and “City Hunter” is Louis-Julien Petit’s socially minded dramedy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad