Bac Launches ‘Alice And The Mayor,’ ‘My Days of Glory’ at UniFrance Rendez-Vous (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Bac Films is launching a slate of new acquisitions at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, including Nicolas Pariser’s “Alice And The Mayor” with Fabrice Luchini, and Antoine de Bary’s concept comedy “My Days of Glory” with Vincent Lacoste.

“Alice And The Mayor” stars Luchini as Paul Théraneau, a prominent French mayor who has run out of ideas after thirty years in politics and enlists the help of a brilliant young philosopher, Alice (Anais Demoustier). The film revolves around their relationship which ultimately shakes the mayor’s convictions.

Marie Garrett, Bac Films’s VP of international sales, said a scene from “Alice And The Mayor” will be shown to buyers at the UniFrance showcase. The executive said the film could almost be described as a philosophical drama dealing with the existential crisis that politicians can experience.

A popular French actor, Luchini starred in “Courted,” “Ma Loute” and “A Man in a Hurry.” Demoustier, a rising French actress, previously starred “The House by the Sea” and “Through the Fire” which is currently playing in French theaters and having a strong box office run.

Pariser made his feature debut with “The Great Game,” winner of the prestigious Louis Delluc prize for best first film in 2015. The movie is produced by Bizibi Productions.

“My Days of Glory,” meanwhile, stars Lacoste (“Amanda”), one of France’s busiest actors, as Adrian, a former child star who is approaching his 30’s and has turned into a loser. While living with his parents and looking to jumpstart his failing acting career, he crosses paths with Lea (Noée Abita) and hears about an audition for the role of a young Charles de Gaulle. The movie is being produced by well-established banner Iconoclast Films (“The World is Yours”).

Bac Films is also kicking off sales on “Cuties,” Maimouna Doucouré’s anticipated feature debut following her critically acclaimed short “Maman (s);” and Julien Abraham’s “Bro,” a drama thriller starring the popular French raper MHD and Aissa Maiga.

Featuring a vibrant cast of non-professionals and newcomers, Doucouré’s film tells the story of Amy, an 11 year-old girl who joins a group of dancers named “the cuties” at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity; upsetting her mother’s values in the process.

“Maman” received the Cesar Award for best short film in 2016 after winning a prize at Toronto and Sundance.

“Bro” stars MHD as Teddy, an ordinary youth who is accused of murder after trying to protect his younger brother from their violent father, and ends up in a detention center where he is confronted with a brutal world. While there he meets Enzo. Together, they will do whatever it takes to escape their situation.

All four films are in post-production. “Cuties” and “Bro” are produced by Bien ou Bien Productions and Agat Films, respectively.

At the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, Bac Films is hosting the market screenings for Josephine de Meaux’s “Snowlidays” and continuing sales on Eric Tosti’s animated feature “Terra Willy.”