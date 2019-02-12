Bac Film Closes Deals on Anticipated Animated Feature ‘Terra Willy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Eric Tosti’s “Terra Willy,” the family animated feature from TAT Prods., has inked a flurry of buyers at the European Film Market, where French sales company Bac Films hosted screenings.

Sci-fi “Terra Willy” follows a 10-year-old boy who lands on a wild and unexplored planet after he is separated from his parents following the destruction of their spaceship.

Bac Films sold “Terra Willy” to Benelux (Paradiso), Spain (Karma), Canada (Mile End) and Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania (Pronom).

Bac Films previously pre-sold “Terra Willy” to China (AGC), Italy (Notorious), CIS/Russia/Baltics (Exponenta Film), South Korea (Green Narae), Scandinavia, (Selmer Media), Poland (M2 Films), Pan Asian TV (Fox), Israel (Lev), South Africa (Forefront), Middle East (Salim Ramia), Former Yugoslavia (MCF) and Vietnam (Skyline).

“Terra Willy” will be delivered in March.

After showing a promo of Nicolas Pariser’s drama “Alice and the Mayor,” with Fabrice Luchini and Anais Demoustier, at EFM, Bac Film has pre-sold the film to Benelux (Athena), Italy (Movie Inspire), Canada (MK2 Mile End) and Spain (Alpha).

“Alice and the Mayor” stars Luchini as Paul Théraneau, a prominent French mayor who has run out of ideas after thirty years in politics and enlists the help of a brilliant young philosopher, Alice (Demoustier). The film revolves around their relationship which ultimately shakes the mayor’s convictions.

Produced by Bizibi Prods., the film will be delivered in the spring. Pariser made his feature debut with “The Great Game,” winner of the prestigious Louis Delluc prize for best first film in 2015.