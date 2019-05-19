×
French Filmmaker Axelle Ropert Readies ‘Petite Solange’ With MK2 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

French writer/director Axelle Ropert is set to direct “Petite Solange,” a film that will star Léa Drucker and Philippe Katerine, who won the best acting nods at this year’s Cesar Awards for their performances in “Custody” and “Sink or Swim,” respectively.

MK2 films will handle international sales. Haut et Court has acquired rights for French distribution.

Produced by Aurora Films with a budget of 1.5 million euros ($1.675 million), “Petite Solange” follows a vibrant and sentimental 12-year-old girl whose world starts to crack when her parents’ marriage falls apart.

“‘Petite Solange’ is a gentle and tender drama with a much needed point of view; that of a young girl surrounded by love but also caught in her parents’ break up, and the impact of their divorce on her own search for love,” said Juliette Schrameck, managing director at MK2 films. “Petite Solange” is set for delivery in 2020.

Ropert, who is also a prominent film critic and journalist, made her feature debut with “The Wolberg Family” which played at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight in 2009.

MK2 Films has seven films playing in the official selection at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, including five pics in competition — three of which are directed by women: Justin Triet (“Sibyl”), Mati Diop (“Atlantics”) and Celine Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”). The company also has Monia Chokri’s “A Brother’s Love” and Danielle Lessovitz’s “Port Authority” playing at Un Certain Regard.

    French writer/director Axelle Ropert is set to direct "Petite Solange," a film that will star Léa Drucker and Philippe Katerine, who won the best acting nods at this year's Cesar Awards for their performances in "Custody" and "Sink or Swim," respectively. MK2 films will handle international sales. Haut et Court has acquired rights for French [...]

