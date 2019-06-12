×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Atlas V Enlists Tahar Rahim, Zita Hanrot for VR Films ‘Gloomy Eyes,’ ‘Mirror’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pulsion
CREDIT: Atlas V

Atlas V, the thriving French VR company with three films premiering in Annecy’s inaugural VR competition lineup, has enlisted Tahar Rahim (“Looming Towers”) and Zita Hanrot (“Plan Coeur”) for Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado’s animated “Gloomy Eyes” and Pierre Zandrowicz’s sci-fi experience “Mirror,” respectively.

“Mirror,” which is being presented at the Annecy Film Festival in the work-in-progress section, marks Zandrowicz’s follow up to “I, Philip.” “Mirror” is an English-language narrative VR short in the veins of “Under The Skin,” “Annihilation” and “Solaris,” said Zandrowicz who wrote the script with Remi Giordano, his co-scribe on “I, Philip,” and Nicolas Peufaillit, the co-writer of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.”

“Mirror” takes place thirty years from now and stars Hanrot as a young woman, Claris, whose trip into space unravels, leading her to have hallucinations bringing back some painful memories. “The psychological drama allows us to follow the characters’s emotional journey from the standpoint of another planet and a virtual relationship is established between us and Claris’s character,” explained Zandrowicz.

Related

Unlike most VR films which solely use video game softwares, “Mirror” mixes motion and performance capture techniques, as well as an animation pipeline, said Antoine Cayrol, the co-founder of Atlas V which is producing with Fauns. Cayrol is in Annecy with his partner Arnaud Colinart to present the first 8 minutes of the film in the work-in-progress sidebar.

Zandrowicz said the tools used on “Mirror” gives him the possibility to capture every facets of Hanrot’s performance. The rising young actress won a Cesar award for best female newcomer in 2016 for her role in Philippe Faucon’s “Fatima.” She’s also the star of Netflix’s French romantic comedy series “Plan Coeur.”

Rahim, meanwhile, is on board to narrate “Gloomy Eyes,” a three-part animated VR series whose first episode is premiering in competition at the Annecy Film Festival. “Gloomy Eyes” tells the story of a young human girl and a zombie boy whose love transcends the boundaries in a world where zombies are considered outlaws.

“Gloomy Eyes” is Rahim’s first VR project. The popular French actor is currently shooting Damian Chazelle’s Paris-set musical series “The Eddy.”

Colin Farrell (“The Lobster”) narrated the English version of the series whose first episode premiered in the New Frontier section at the Sundance Film Festival.

Besides “Gloomy Eyes,” Atlas V also has Pedro Casavecchia’s animated short “Pulsion” and Jan Kounen’s spiritual film “Ayahuasca – KosmiK Journey” playing in competition at Annecy. “Pulsion” (pictured) marks Atlas V’s first non-immersive production.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Pulsion

    Atlas V Enlists Tahar Rahim, Zita Hanrot for VR Films 'Gloomy Eyes,' 'Mirror' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Atlas V, the thriving French VR company with three films premiering in Annecy’s inaugural VR competition lineup, has enlisted Tahar Rahim (“Looming Towers”) and Zita Hanrot (“Plan Coeur”) for Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado’s animated “Gloomy Eyes” and Pierre Zandrowicz’s sci-fi experience “Mirror,” respectively. “Mirror,” which is being presented at the Annecy Film Festival in [...]

  • Bottom of the 9th Maui Film

    Aloha Spirit Prevails at Maui Film Festival

    When Barry Rivers launched the Maui Film Festival two decades ago, he didn’t have a lot going for him. He was a documentary filmmaker whose previous festival experience had been as an attendee, and he didn’t have much money. But he did have one ace in the hole: a tropical island paradise. The festival hasn’t [...]

  • Warner Bros.' WB Story Lab and

    Warner Bros. Expands WB Story Lab and WB First Cut Educational Initiatives

    More than 3,500 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District participated in the second year of Warner Bros.’ storytelling educational initiatives WB Story Lab and WB First Cut during the 2018-19 school year. The studio plans to continue both programs for a third year in partnership with nonprofit orgs Young Storytellers and Ghetto Film [...]

  • Sony Animation Links to Tencent, Sets

    Sony Pictures Animation Links to Tencent, Sets New ‘Boondocks,’ Tartakovsky Duo

    ANNECY  —  In an expansive mode after the huge critical, commercial and Academy Award validation for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Sony Pictures Animation announced at Annecy on Wednesday that China’s Tencent has boarded Jackie Chan’s “Wish Dragon,” plus a reimagining of “The Boondocks,”  horror series “Hungry Ghosts,” comedy series “Superbago” and two new Genndy Tartakovsky [...]

  • Men in Black International

    Film Review: 'Men in Black: International'

    It’s been almost 22 years since the original “Men in Black” movie hit, which is roughly the amount of time a young woman named Molly has spent wanting to be part of the super-secret alien-wrangling agency which Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones have so ably represented until now. Molly was just a child when [...]

  • I Lost My Body

    Paris-Based Xilam Expands Scope With Shows and Films Targeting Adults and Teens

    Marc Du Pontavice, whose Paris-based company, Xilam, won Cannes Critics’ Week top prize with the animated feature “I Lost My Body,” is set to expand the scope of his listed outfit with new projects directed at adults and teens. Among these projects is a series adaptation of “Monkey Bizness,” the popular French comics created by [...]

  • American Runestone

    Peter Stormare to Direct, Star in 'American Runestone' Series on the Vikings in America

    Popular Swedish actor Peter Stormare (“The Blacklist,” “Swedish Dicks”) is set to direct, produce and star in “American Runestone,” a documentary series shedding light on the role played by Viking explorers in Europe’s discovery of North America. The series’ first two seasons have been commissioned by the Viaplay streaming service run by Scandinavia’s NENT Group. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad