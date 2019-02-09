Berlin: ‘Double Trouble’ Sells to China, Italy, Middle East (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agent ARRI Media has closed distribution deals for three territories on “Double Trouble & the Magical Mirror,” which world premieres Monday in the LOLA section of Berlinale, and is shortlisted for the German Film Award.

The family entertainment film has been picked up by Wing Sight Media in China, Cloud Movie in Italy and Selim Ramia in the Middle East. The film will be released in Germany by Square One Entertainment on April 4.

In the film, fun-loving but lazy Frido, 10, finds a magical mirror that creates a doppelganger of himself who can do everything better than him. He tells his friends and they do the same but soon their doubles begin to take over.

Marcus H. Rosenmüller’s pic stars Luis Vorbach, Jona Gaensslen, and Margarita Broich; it is produced by Benedikt Böllhoff and Max Frauenknecht at Viafilm.