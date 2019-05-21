×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Argentina Joins European Co-Production Fund Eurimages

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Emilio Mayorga

CANNES – Argentina will join the European Council’s co-production fund Eurimages as an associate member starting  on October 1 2019, it was officially announced Monday at the Cannes Film Market.

The agreement was unveiled by Ralph Haiek, president of Argentine agency Incaa, Eurimages executive director Roberto Olla and the president of global producers assn. Fiapf, Luis Alberto Scalella, who was recently renewed for another four-year mandate.

Founded in 1989, Eurimages takes in 38 of the 47 member states of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, plus Canada. Eurimages’ annual budget is set at €25 million ($27.9 million).

A key basis for building co-productions across Europe, Eurimages kicked off its intercontinental expansion in 2015 with the inclusion of Canada.

Two new countries, one European and one non-European, are preparing a request for membership to Eurimages over the coming months, Variety learned.

Related

Argentine producers will now be able to apply for co-production funding from the call for applications on Oct. 22, 2019.

“Fortunately, Argentina is nurturing cinema talent and an interesting, though small market. We’ve historically co-produced with other countries in a natural way –most strongly with Spain and other Latin American countries,” Haiek told Variety.

He added, “Our incorporation into Eurimages will strengthen our links with not just Europe, as was the case of various agreements with Denmark, Luxembourg, Belgium and Estonia, but also with other countries through multi-lateral co-productions.”

As an associate member state, Argentina will fully participate in all the support programs offered by the Eurimages Fund, but cannot participate in policy making by the Fund’s Board of Management during a preliminary four-year period. Full membership could follow after.

“Eurimages is delighted to welcome Argentina and we are looking forward to contributing to the country’s rich and creative cinematography. It seems natural that following the link to North America established through Canada,  we can now reinforce production exchange with Latin America through Argentina, a country with which many European producers have already established privileged relationships,” said Eurimages executive director Olla.

Argentine companies co-produced 17 features with European countries last year vs. 11 in 2017, 18 in 2015 and 11 in 2013. In total, 31% of the country’s co-productions were made with European companies over 2008-18 according to statistics provided by Incaa.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Argentina, A New Member of Co-Production

    Argentina Joins European Co-Production Fund Eurimages

    CANNES – Argentina will join the European Council’s co-production fund Eurimages as an associate member starting  on October 1 2019, it was officially announced Monday at the Cannes Film Market. The agreement was unveiled by Ralph Haiek, president of Argentine agency Incaa, Eurimages executive director Roberto Olla and the president of global producers assn. Fiapf, [...]

  • "Black Coal Thin Ice" in Berlin

    Chinese Director Diao Yinan Drills Down on 'The Wild Goose Lake'

    Diao Yinan is the only Chinese director with a film in the main competition this year at Cannes. He’s already a known entity on the arthouse circuit having won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2014 for his hardscrabble coal-blackened detective thriller “Black Coal, Thin Ice.” Now he makes the leap to the Croisette with [...]

  • Blaise Harrison On Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

    Switzerland’s Blaise Harrison on Directors’ Fortnight Player ‘Particles’

    Swiss filmmaker Blaise Harrison is bringing his fiction feature debut to this year’s Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival. Known for his documentary work, Harrison was selected for competition at the 2013 Locarno Festival for his film “Harmony,” about a marching band in the small French town of Pontarlier. “Particles” follows P.A., a teenager [...]

  • Constantin Film AG, Feilitzschstrase 6, Muenchen.

    Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz on a New Market Realism (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES  —  2019’s Cannes  hit the floor running. Even after just two days of business, major sales companies were fielding offers from much of the world on top titles. After four days, quite a few were pretty confident they’d sell much of the world. Some of those deals are now being confirmed. Martin Moszkowicz, executive [...]

  • Greek Films Under the Spotlight as

    Greek Films Under the Spotlight as Thessaloniki Goes to Cannes

    CANNES–Five projects by Greek filmmakers were presented Monday at Thessaloniki Goes to Cannes, the Cannes Film Market’s pix-in-post industry showcase supported by the Thessaloniki Intl. Film Festival. The third edition shined a spotlight on dynamic new fiction features whose producers are currently in Cannes looking for festival premieres, sales agents and distribution. Thessaloniki Intl. Film [...]

  • Martin Rejtman'Seymour: An Introduction' film premiere

    Martín Rejtman To Direct ‘The Practice’ – Five Countries To Produce

    CANNES — Argentina’s La Unión de los Ríos, Portugal’s Rosa Films –a co-producer on Albert Serra’s Un Certain Regard entry “Liberté”– Chile’s Forastero, Netherlands’ The Film Kitchen, Germany’s Pandora Films and Mexico’s Interior XIII have teamed to co-produce “The Practice” from Argentine director-screenwriter and writer Martín Rejtman (“Silvia Prieto,” “The Magic Gloves”). A pedigree multi-lateral [...]

  • Apollo 11

    Film News Roundup: 'Armstrong' Doc Set for Release on 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

    In today’s film news roundup, a Neil Armstrong documentary and “The Invisible Man” get release dates, “Forrest Gump” and “Saving Private Ryan” get re-released and Patrick Fugit gets cast. RELEASE DATES Gravitas Ventures has bought worldwide rights to the Neil Armstrong documentary “Armstrong” and will open the film on July 12 in theaters and on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad