Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman to Star in Florian Zeller’s Movie ‘The Father’

Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar with “The Silence of the Lambs,” and Olivia Colman, Oscar winner with “The Favourite,” will star in Florian Zeller’s movie adaptation of his stage play hit “The Father.”

Principal photography begins this month in the U.K. Financing has been arranged by Viewfinder and Embankment, and is provided by Elarof Fund and Film4.

Hopkins stars in the eponymous role: a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman). Yet such help has become essential, following Anne’s decision to move to Paris with her partner.

As Anne’s father tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality: as if the world, for a moment, has ceased to be logical.

Zeller will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton (“Atonement,” “Dangerous Liaisons”).

