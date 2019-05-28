Anonymous Content Nordic Launches With ‘The Imitation Game’ director Morten Tyldum, Producer Guri Neby

Anonymous Content has joined forces with “The Imitation Game” (pictured) director Morten Tyldum and Norwegian producer Guri Neby to launch Anonymous Content Nordic.

The new venture will be spearheaded by Neby, a producer at Oslo-based Einar Films, and will focus on developing and producing premium content for the international and Nordic markets. As managing director of the company, Neby will be responsible for building a team and overseeing all operations.

“There is no geographic limit to great storytelling,” said Anonymous Content partners in a statement. “There are so many incredible creators throughout the world and we are thrilled to partner with Morten and Guri on Anonymous Content Nordic to help bring this wealth of stories to a global audience.”

Some of the first projects set up at Anonymous Content Nordic include a hybrid series developed with Norwegian music-comedy duo Ylvis and their production company Concorde TV, and a scripted series based on Maja Lunde’s bestselling novel History Of Bees. Other projects in the pipeline include series based on Karoliina Korhonen’s popular comic book “Finnish Nightmares” and Bobbi Peers´ YA book series “William Wenton.”

Tyldum said the new banner will “help bridge the gap and bring Norwegian and other Nordic stories to a global audience.”

Neby, meanwhile said there is an “incredible richness of talent within the Nordic community” which gets more and more attention from outside our borders.

“This collaboration allows us to develop and finance great local material into unique visual content. We’re excited to open up this venture to support writers and creators in Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland,” said Neby, who added that Anonymous Content Nordic will be “protecting the right-holders and the local DNA of the projects.”