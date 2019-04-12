×
International Newswire: Cannes’ Gets Animated, Coixet Casts, Robbie Leaves ‘X Factor’

Read the latest on four recent stories including a new initiative between the Annecy Animation Festival and Cannes, Isabel Coixet casting her upcoming HBO España series, Robbie Williams leaving “X Factor” and Danish drama “New Nurses” selling in the U.S.

Marché du Film, Annecy Partner on Animation Day at Cannes

The Annecy Festival has joined forces once again with fellow French institution, the Cannes Film Market, to create Animation Day, a day dedicated to the increasingly important industry sector, taking place on Sunday, May 19.

The initiative builds on the popular Annecy Goes to Cannes event, in dented ring its 4th edition, in which five animated feature films in production are pitched to an industry audience. This year’s line-up is mouth-watering: Anticipated Spain-Chain co-pro “Dragonkeeper,” Canada’s “Archipelago; Folivari and Studiocanal-backed “Samsam”; Brazilian NSFW claymation “Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People”; and French-German-Belgian “Yakari.”

New to this year’s Animation Day will be a panel discussion titled The A-Z Game Plan to Releasing Adult Animated Films for the Big Screen. Generally animated feature films with wider theatrical releases target younger audiences;  Those intended for adult audiences increasingly struggle in theatrical. However, as audience tastes have evolved, so too has the adult animation industry. The panel aims to take a holistic look at the process of creating animation for adults from screenwriting through to the film’s release, and the best choices to make along the way.

Isabel Coixet’s HBO España Series “Foodie Love” Casts Leads

Set to begin shooting next week in Coixet’s native Barcelona, as well as France, Rome and Tokyo, upcoming HBO España series “Foodie Love” has cast its leads: Spanish actress Laia Costa and Argentine actor-director Guillermo Pfening. Costa dazzled in 2015’s “Victoria,” scooping the Catalan Academy Gaudí Award for best actress and a European Film Award nomination. In 2017 she was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Pfening is an Argentine Academy Award-winning actor for 2013’s “Wakolda,” and in 2017 he won the Tribeca Jury Award for his performance in “Nobody’s Watching.” “Foodie Love” follows two young-but-scarred lovers who meet on a dating app for fans of diverse dining.

Robbie Williams, Ayda Field Leave “X Factor”

Husband and wife judges Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have announced via their Instagram that they will not be returning for a second season of the U.K. singing-contest “X Factor.” “Sadly as it’s impossible to do everything, we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to ‘The X Factor’ this year,” they said, explaining that their upcoming schedules and as-yet unannounced projects would make it impossible to return. The couple joined the program when long-time host Louis Walsh stepped down after 13 years, and initially faced audience skepticism before being embraced not only by viewers but by notoriously hard-to-please co-host Simon Cowell.

REinvent Sells “New Nurses,” “Hashtag”

REinvent, the TV series sales company launched by former Trust Nordisk executive Rikke Ennis, has struck a U.S. distribution deal with MHz Networks, one of a dozen such licensing pacts, for “New Nurses,” one of the company’s banner titles. Competing for the Göteborg Festival’s Nordisk Film & TV Fond prize, the series turns on Denmark’s first generation of male nurses in the 1950s, combining a classic inter-class love with edgier gender politics. Series is produced by SF Studios for TV2 Charlie in Denmark. REinvent also announced a deal in which its young-adult targeted drama “Hashtag,” produced by Zentropa Sweden for SVT, was sold to French broadcast network M6 for its SVOD service.

