Anick Poirier and Lorne Price Launch Sales Agency WaZabi Films

Industry veterans Anick Poirier and Lorne Price have launched Quebec-based WaZabi Films, an international sales agency that will license theatrical feature films to distributors worldwide. WaZabi has signed a pact with Les Films Séville to represent films from the executives’ former company, Séville Intl.

Poirier and Price, who will serve as co-presidents of the new venture, will focus on strong independent films with crossover potential, and art-house films with award pedigree. The company will form part of production outfit Datsit Sphère.

“We are excited to continue to passionately represent the best that film has to offer to audiences worldwide. We are aiming to represent between 10 to 15 films per year and are currently exploring several options from all over the world,” Poirier said.

Price added, “We are equally excited to do it as part of the Datsit Sphère team. As a multi-faceted, dynamic company, it will also allow us to explore expanding our activities.”

WaZabi has signed an agreement with Les Films Séville to exclusively distribute films from the Séville Intl. catalog, including Cannes selections “Matthias et Maxime” from Xavier Dolan and Monia Chokri’s “La femme de mon frère.”

“It is important that Quebec films be distributed internationally by a local company. It is natural for us to entrust our films to Anick and Lorne. It also provides continuity to our partner filmmakers and producers,” said Patrick Roy, president of Les Films Séville.

“We are thrilled to add talents like Anick and Lorne to our team. The arrival of WaZabi Films aligns with our growth plans and allows us to continue our strategy of international expansion,” Bruno Dubé, president and CEO of Datsit Sphère, said.

Along with the current slate of films, WaZabi is in the process of adding several new films into the mix, ready for the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.