×

Anick Poirier and Lorne Price Launch Sales Agency WaZabi Films

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
WaZabi Films
CREDIT: Courtesy of WaZabi Films

Industry veterans Anick Poirier and Lorne Price have launched Quebec-based WaZabi Films, an international sales agency that will license theatrical feature films to distributors worldwide. WaZabi has signed a pact with Les Films Séville to represent films from the executives’ former company, Séville Intl.

Poirier and Price, who will serve as co-presidents of the new venture, will focus on strong independent films with crossover potential, and art-house films with award pedigree. The company will form part of production outfit Datsit Sphère.

“We are excited to continue to passionately represent the best that film has to offer to audiences worldwide. We are aiming to represent between 10 to 15 films per year and are currently exploring several options from all over the world,” Poirier said.

Price added, “We are equally excited to do it as part of the Datsit Sphère team. As a multi-faceted, dynamic company, it will also allow us to explore expanding our activities.”

WaZabi has signed an agreement with Les Films Séville to exclusively distribute films from the Séville Intl. catalog, including Cannes selections “Matthias et Maxime” from Xavier Dolan and Monia Chokri’s “La femme de mon frère.”

“It is important that Quebec films be distributed internationally by a local company. It is natural for us to entrust our films to Anick and Lorne. It also provides continuity to our partner filmmakers and producers,” said Patrick Roy, president of Les Films Séville.

“We are thrilled to add talents like Anick and Lorne to our team. The arrival of WaZabi Films aligns with our growth plans and allows us to continue our strategy of international expansion,” Bruno Dubé, president and CEO of Datsit Sphère, said.

Along with the current slate of films, WaZabi is in the process of adding several new films into the mix, ready for the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

More Film

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Watch These 10 Films to Fully Appreciate 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    To fully appreciate some of the allusions and inspirations that propel Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” you should consider doing some homework — or streaming some other movies. Of course, you don’t have to be familiar with any of the following titles to enjoy Tarantino’s 1969-set fact-and-fiction mashup about Rick Dalton (Leonardo [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Awards Moves Forward a Week, Avoiding Grammys Conflict

    The 26th SAG Awards have been moved forward a week, taking place on Jan. 19 instead of Jan. 26 and avoiding going head to head with the 62nd Grammy Awards. Executive producer Kathy Connell made the announcement Thursday and noted that the ceremonies will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS as part of a [...]

  • Spider-Man Far From Home

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Climbing Past $1 Billion Milestone

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is crossing the $1 billion milestone for worldwide grosses, becoming the 40th title to do so. The tentpole has outperformed 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which debuted Tom Holland as the webslinger and wound up with $334 million in North America and $880 million worldwide. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” again follows the [...]

  • Andrew Lincoln'The Walking Dead' TV Show

    'The Walking Dead' Star Andrew Lincoln Joins Naomi Watts in 'Penguin Bloom'

    “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln has joined Naomi Watts in the family drama “Penguin Bloom.” Lincoln will portray the husband of Watts’ character in the drama, which is set on Sydney’s northern beaches and centers on a young family struggling to come to terms with a near-fatal accident that left their mother paralyzed. As [...]

  • Alberto Barbera'The Aspern Papers' photocall, 75th

    Venice's Alberto Barbera on Gender Parity, Netflix, Polanski and Hollywood Upheaval

    Immediately after unveiling the Venice Film Festival lineup Thursday, artistic chief Alberto Barbera found himself contending with hot-potato issues, including the continued poor representation of female directors in the competition lineup (just two of 21), his embrace of Netflix, and the competition slot given to Roman Polanski, despite the director’s 1977 conviction for statutory rape. [...]

  • The Lion King

    'The Lion King' Soundtracks, New and Old, See Surge in Spotify Streaming

    “The Lion King” soundtrack is feeling the love tonight, with both the original 1994 and the latest 2019 albums seeing a 50% Spotify streaming spike in the last week. The Disney remake opened with $191 million last weekend, and the property’s songs new and old are reaping dividends. For the newest iteration, “Can You Feel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad