Amazon Orders First Unscripted Original Series ‘Celebrity Hunted’

Amazon has ordered its first unscripted Italian Original TV series, “Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo,” from EndemolShine Italy.

The series will launch on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories next year. The format is a real-life thriller spanning six episodes where eight local celebrities are being hunted by professional investigators, cyber analysts, online profilers and human trackers from law enforcement and military intelligence. The celebrities have to stay off the radar and remain at large for 14 days across Italy with limited financial resources.

The show’s first season brings together football player Francesco Totti, artist Fedez, YouTuber Luis Sal, actor Claudio Santamaria alongside the journalist and writer Francesca Barra, popular anchorman Costantino della Gherardesca (“Pechino Express”), actors Diana Del Bufalo (“Che Dio ci aiuti”) and Cristiano Caccamo (“Matrimonio italiano”).

“With ‘Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo’ we are bringing a truly innovative concept to viewers,” said

Georgia Brown, the director of European Amazon Original Series at Amazon Studios. “Quality production and

A-list talent make this show unique and we are excited to bring this never-seen-before manhunt

adventure exclusively to Prime Video in Italy.”

“Hunted” was originally created in the UK by Shine TV, part of Endemol Shine Group. The Italian version will mark

the eighth adaptation for the format around the world.