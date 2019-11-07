×
Altitude Forms Producing Partnership With Jason Lust's Soluble Fish

Leo Barraclough

Altitude Film Entertainment and Los Angeles-based producer Jason Lust’s Soluble Fish Productions have inked a producing partnership to develop high-end family films and television projects. The partnership marks the British independent production, international sales and distribution company’s first venture into the U.S. market.

Lust is very experienced in the family space having produced the “Peter Rabbit” franchise as well as “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” (Disney), and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” (Netflix), amongst others.

Lust said: “Together, our ambition is to create family friendly movies and television for global audiences. The aim is to focus on hybrid and animated projects that are branded, many of which will have a musical focus.”

Will Clarke, chairman and joint-CEO of Altitude, said: “This partnership gives us the ability to produce and sell high-quality family films, which we look forward to bringing to the marketplace.”

The Altitude Film Entertainment group comprises Altitude Film Production, Altitude Film Sales and Altitude Film Distribution. Altitude Film Production’s slate includes “Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.” Its projects in development include Fred Astaire coming-of-age movie “The Astaires” and true-life World War II manhunt thriller “The Kommandant of Auschwitz.”

