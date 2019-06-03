Alice Sebold’s ‘Lucky’ to Be Adapted for Film by ‘13 Reasons Why’s’ Karen Moncrieff

“Lucky,” a searing chronicle of sexual assault penned by Alice Sebold (“The Lovely Bones”), is set to be adapted into a feature film by Karen Moncrieff (“13 Reasons Why”).

James Brown (“Sill Alice”) is producing the film. Lisa Wolofsky of Skywolf Media and Nadine de Barros at Fortitude are fully financing and will executive produce. Fortitude is handling international sales. “Lucky” is currently in pre-production and casting, and it will start filming in the fall.

In her memoir, Sebold reveals how her life was altered when she was raped and beaten in a park near campus as an 18-year-old college freshman. Sebold then fought to secure her rapist’s arrest and conviction. The book sold over 1 million copies.

“Karen’s work on ‘Lucky’ achieves what every great adaptation should, staying true to Alice’s memoir while imbuing it with the cinematic tension of a nail-biting thriller,” said Brown, whose “Still Alice” earned its star, Julianne Moore, an Oscar.

Moncrieff said she looked forward to telling “this unflinching, true story of a fierce rape survivor and her battle to become the person and writer she always intended to be.”

“Alice’s courage, wit, and willingness to remake her shocking personal trauma into moving and redemptive art are incredibly inspiring to me,” said Moncrieff.

Barros described “Lucky” as a “powerful true story, and Karen has adapted the memoir masterfully.” Wolofsky said the story “provides a unique glimpse into the lifelong battle in which sexual assault victims are engaged and one woman’s incredible courage and fight for justice.”

Moncrieff is represented by Anonymous Content and WME.