Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ Nabs Nine Nominations for 6th Premios Platino

As was widely anticipated, Alfonso Cuaron’s triple Oscar-winning “Roma” dominated the 6th Premios Platino nominations, unveiled Thursday at Hollywood’s legendary Roosevelt Hotel, the site of the very first Oscars. It snagged a total of nine nominations, including best film, director, art direction, cinematography, and acting for its two Oscar-nominated actresses, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira.

“Roma,” which won Mexico’s first best foreign-language film Oscar, is up against pics that were also submitted for their respective countries in the Academy Awards’ foreign-language category: Colombia’s “Pajaros de Verano,” Uruguay’s “La Noche de 12 Años,” and Spain’s “Campeones.” The first two titles nabbed six Premios Platino noms each while “Campeones” took five. Paraguay’s Oscar submission “Las Herederas” took four nominations.

The ceremony streamed live on Facebook with Premios Platino ambassador and CNN Español journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas hosting the event alongside actors Joaquin Cosio, Angie Cepeda, Jaime Camil, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Edward James Olmos, and Karla Souza.

Related Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars Showbiz Marketers Look to Netflix's Data Expertise as They Build Their Own Campaigns

Netflix loomed large among the TV series in contention. With the exception of Movistar’s “Arde Madrid,” three out of the four nominees were made for the streaming giant.

In a break with tradition where member-countries have taken turns in hosting the annual event since its launch, the Teatro Gran Tlachco at Xcaret, Riviera Maya, Mexico will again host the Premios Platino, slated for May 12, 2019.

Produced by Spanish audiovisual rights society Egeda and the federation of Iberoamerican producers Fipca, the Premios Platino encompasses 23 countries from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

The first Premios Platino was held in Panama City in 2014, followed by Marbella, Spain in 2015; Punta del Este, Uruguay in 2016; Madrid, Spain in 2017; and Riviera Maya, Mexico last year.

See the full list of nominees below.

BEST PICTURE

“Campeones,” Javier Fesser, Spain

“La Noche de 12 Años,” Alvaro Brechner, Spain/ France/ Argentina/ Uruguay

“Pajaros de Verano,” Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra, Colombia/Mexico/Denmark/France

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron, Mexico

BEST DIRECTOR

Alvaro Brechner, “La Noche de 12 Años”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Javier Fesser, “Campeones”

Cristina Gallego & Ciro Guerra, “Pajaros de Verano”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Alvaro Brechner, “ La Noche de 12 Años”

David Marques and Javier Fesser, “Campeones”

Marcelo Martinessi, “Las Herederas”

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias, “Yuli”

Chico Buarque and Edu Lobo, “O Grande Circo Mistico”

Federico Jusid, “La Noche de 12 Años”

Oliver Arson, “El Reino”

BEST ACTOR

Antonio de la Torre, “El Reino”

Javier Bardem, “Todos lo Saben”

Javier Gutiérrez, “Campeones”

Lorenzo Ferro, “El Ángel”

BEST ACTRESS

Ana Brun, “Las Herederas”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Penélope Cruz, “Todos lo Saben”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“La Casa Lobo,” Joaquín Caciña and Cristóbal León (Chile)

“Memorias de un hombre en pijama,” Carlos Fernández de Vigo (Spain)

“Un día más con vida,” Raúl de la Fuente and Damián Nenow (Spain/ Germany/ Belgium/ Poland)

“Virus Tropical,” Santiago Caicedo (Colombia)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Camarón. Flamenco y Revolución,” Alexis Morante. (Spain)

“El silencio de otros,” Robert Bahar and Almudena Carracedo. (Spain/ U.S.)

“La libertad del diablo,” Everardo González (Mexico)

“Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades,” Abner Benaim (Panama/ Argentina/ Colombia)

BEST DEBUT FILM

“Carmen y Lola,” Arantxa Echevarría (Spain)

“La Familia,” Gustavo Rondón Córdova. (Venezuela/ Chile/Norway).

“Las Herederas,” Marcelo Martinessi (Paraguay/ Germany/ Uruguay/ Brazil, France/ Norway)

“Viaje al Cuarto de una Madre,” Celia Rico Clavellino (Spain)

BEST EDITING

Alberto Del Campo, “El Reino”

Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, “Roma”

Guillermo Gatti, “El Ángel”

Miguel Schverdfinger, “Pájaros de Verano”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Angélica Perea, “Pájaros de Verano”

Artur Pinheiro, “O Grande Circo Místico”

Benjamín Fernández, “El Hombre que Mató a Don Quijote”

Eugenio Caballero, “Roma”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Carlos Catalán, “La Noche de 12 años”

David Gallego, “Pájaros de Verano”

Luis Armando Arteaga, “Las Herederas”

BEST SOUND DIRECTION

Carlos E. García, “Pájaros de Verano”

José Luis Díaz, “El Ángel”

Roberto Fernández and Alfonso Raposo, “El Reino”

Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García, “Roma”

BEST FILM & EDUCATION IN VALUES

“Campeones,” Javier Fesser (Spain)

“Carmen y Lola,” Arantxa Echevarría (Spain).

“La Noche de 12 años,” Alvaro Brechner (Spain/ France/ Argentina/ Uruguay)

“Las Herederas,” Marcelo Martinessi (Paraguay/ Germany/ Uruguay/ Brazil/ France/ Norway)

BEST SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

“Arde Madrid,” Paco León (Spain)

“El Marginal II,” Luis Ortega, Mariano Ardanaz, Javier Perez, Alejandro Ciancio and Israel Adrián Caetano (Argentina)

“La Casa de las Flores,” Manolo Caro (México).

“Narcos: Mexico,” Josef Kubota Wiadyka, Andrés Baiz, Amat Escalante and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Mexico).

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Diego Boneta, “Luis Miguel: La Serie”

Diego Luna, “Narcos: México”

Javier Rey, “Fariña”

Nicolás Furtado, “El Marginal II”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Anna Castillo, “Arde Madrid”

Cecilia Suárez, “La Casa de las Flores”

Inma Cuesta, “Arde Madrid”

Najwa Nimri, “Vis a Vis”