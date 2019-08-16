×

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, Pawel Pawlikowski to Attend Sarajevo Film Festival Opening

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Oscar-winning directors Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu and Pawel Pawlikowski, recipients of the 2019 Honorary Heart of Sarajevo, will walk the red carpet of the Sarajevo Film Festival on Friday, the opening night of the 25th edition of Southeast Europe’s leading film showcase.

They will be joined by the cast and crew of the opening film, “The Son,” led by director Ines Tanović, and Mexican production designer Eugenio Caballero, who won an Oscar for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth” and was Oscar nominated for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma.” Caballero will open the 13th edition of Talents Sarajevo, and will deliver a lecture about his work.

French actress Isabelle Huppert will attend the festival on Sunday, when she will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award and deliver a masterclass.

On Wednesday, Gael Garcia Bernal will present “Chicuarotes,” his second feature as a director. The screening will be followed by his masterclass and a Q&A session about his career.

Swedish director Ruben Östlund, director of Palme d’Or winner “The Square,” attends as a member of the main competition jury.

Israeli helmer Nadav Lapid, winner of Berlin’s Golden Bear this year for “Synonyms,” will attend as a member of the Student Film Jury and for a screening of his film, which runs in the Kinoscope sidebar.

Palestinian director Elia Suleiman will be on hand for an open-air screening of his Cannes screener “It Must Be Heaven,” while Romania’s Cristi Puiu and Hungary’s Béla Tarr will be guests of the Talents Sarajevo program.

