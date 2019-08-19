×

Alejandro G. Inarritu on the Need to Preserve Poetry in Cinema

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu speaks during a masterclass lecture within the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival at the National Theater in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 18 August 2019. Gonzalez Inarritu during the festival was honored with the 2019 Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award on 16 August. The 25th Sarajevo Film Festival runs from 16 to 23 August 2019 and will present about 270 films. On right is moderator Mike Goodridge, the Artistic Director of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM).25th Sarajevo Film Festival, Bosnia And Herzegovina - 18 Aug 2019
CREDIT: FEHIM DEMIR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alejandro G. Iñárritu is urging the film industry to guard against the influence of television storytelling in cinema, a looming crisis he said could strip film of the beauty and poetry that make it a unique artistic form of expression. Attending the Sarajevo Film Festival to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spoke to Variety about his concern that a new generation of moviegoers could lose the ability to appreciate that which makes cinema special.

The most challenging issue facing cinema is the effect quick-fire storytelling associated with serialized television shows, aimed at keeping viewers constantly entertained and captivated, was having on cinema, Iñárritu said.

Storytelling “needs much more contemplation, a little bit more patience, it needs to be a little bit more mysterious, more impenetrable, more poetic, more soulful.”

In the past, films “were exploring different ways of telling stories, trying to push language. Those have disappeared. Now it’s the big tentpoles … or the TV streaming experience.”

Related

The attention modern television demands from its viewers has led to greater immediacy in storytelling, said Iñárritu, who also spoke at a master class on Sunday.

“The language is changing, the need of plot and narrative is so much that it’s starting to deform the way we can explore themes.” People tend to reject anything that demands “a little bit of time,” he added. “People are very impatient now, they are like: ‘Give me more. Kill somebody! Do something.”

The narrative trend is influencing filmmakers and making its way into cinema, he said.

“It is changing so fast that now the films have to immediately please the audience. They have to be global and they have to make a lot of money, so now they become a Coca-Cola commercial that has to please the world. What will happen with the younger generations that will not be able to understand that a film can be poetic or impenetrable or mysterious?”

That poetry, the unique voice expressed by filmmakers, often emerges unexpectedly in flaws, which makes producing a film all the more challenging for Iñárritu.

While he has produced such films as José Álvarez’s “The Gaze of the Sea,” Carlos Armella’s “The Land of Silence” and “The Last Elvis,” by Armando Bo, Iñárritu said he is not as prolific a producer as compatriot Guillermo del Toro.

“When I see a film that I like, I like to help that film be exposed,” he said, but stressed that the role poses difficulties. “As a producer I always find conflict because I like to see somebody’s voice come out, no matter if it’s mistaken or if I do not agree with it because sometimes the mistakes in a first film become the magic and that’s what I like.

“The first film should not be perfect. That’s the poetry, it’s human, there’s something clumsy there – that’s exactly what I like. … The dirt, that’s what really makes the voice of [a storyteller], and I don’t want to take that out, and the temptation is to take that out. I cannot do it because I like that so maybe I’m not a good producer. I like people to express themselves how they are, including the mistakes. That’s why I suffer, I find myself in a dilemma.”

Speaking earlier at the master class about the many facets of moviemaking, Iñárritu said cinema was for many “an artistic form to express a personal view of the world, for others it’s just entertainment, for others it’s a medium to make money, an industry.”

Cinema has developed into “the most important art form in the world,” but at the same time it has become “an orgy of interests that are in the same bed, with poetic principles but at the same time it’s also a whore that charges money.”

Cinema is now being stretched in different directions, Iñárritu explained. “Every time it’s more radical. The radical poets are now really radical – to not move the camera, no narrative, no plot.” At the other end of the spectrum, “the mercenaries of money just want to make – how do they call it in the studios in the United States? They call it ‘content to fill the pipelines.’ That’s how they express it in the studios.

“Another problem is the dictatorship of the algorithm in the world we are living in.” Streaming services are managed by algorithms designed to keep feeding people what they like, he added. “And they stretch those tastes. When we make choices they start giving us more of that. The problem is that the algorithms are very smart but they are not creative, and they don’t know what people don’t know they like.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 'Bombay Rose,' Venice Premiere, Debuts Trailer

    'Bombay Rose,' Venice Film Festival Premiere, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for animated film “Bombay Rose,” which will have its world premiere opening Venice Critics’ Week on Aug. 28. The film, written and directed by Gitanjali Rao, will also play in the Contemporary World Cinema strand at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7. “Bombay Rose” is [...]

  • Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu speaks during a

    Alejandro G. Inarritu on the Need to Preserve Poetry in Cinema

    Alejandro G. Iñárritu is urging the film industry to guard against the influence of television storytelling in cinema, a looming crisis he said could strip film of the beauty and poetry that make it a unique artistic form of expression. Attending the Sarajevo Film Festival to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award, the Oscar-winning [...]

  • Levan Akin on the Impact of

    Levan Akin on the Impact of ‘And Then We Danced’

    Georgian-Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin is already enjoying success with “And Then We Danced,” his acclaimed social drama about a young dancer struggling with the confines of tradition and forbidden love. The film, which premiered in Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes, went on to win three top awards at the Odessa Film Festival, including best film and [...]

  • Brian Oliver'Black Mass' Premiere, Toronto International

    'Rocketman' Producer Developing Comedy 'Inward Bound' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brian Oliver’s New Republic Pictures, the company that co-financed and produced “Rocketman,” is developing a female ensemble comedy “Inward Bound.” The announcement comes on the heels of Universal’s “Good Boys” becoming the first R-rated comedy to open in first place at the North American box office  in three years, as well as the biggest opening [...]

  • Heroic Losers

    Watch Clip from Ricardo Darin’s Toronto-Bound ‘Heroic Losers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given access to an exclusive clip and poster from Toronto Special Presentation “La Odisea de los Giles” (“Heroic Losers”) which, starring Ricardo Darín, has just scored in is native Argentina a standout opening weekend of Peso 58.8 million ($1.1 million) and 316,300 admissions for Warner Bros. Pictures. With “Heroic Losers” having released [...]

  • "The Hunt"

    'The Hunt' Director Breaks Silence on Film's Cancellation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Craig Zobel, director of “The Hunt,” hopes that the controversial political thriller will eventually be seen by audiences, and argues that its message has been misrepresented in media reports. Zobel spoke for the first time since Universal canceled the film’s release on Aug. 10, in the wake of a series of mass shootings and amid [...]

  • Mark Damon, CEO & Chairman, Foresight

    Mark Damon's DCR Finance Receives $150 Million for Financing Georgia Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mark Damon’s DCR Finance Corp., co-headed with financer Adi Cohen, has received a $150 million investment from Go Media Productions for Georgia projects, Variety has learned exclusively. Damon, whose credits include “2 Guns” and “Lone Survivor,” made the announcement Monday with Cohen. The deal calls for Atlanta-based Go Media Productions to join a private placement as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad