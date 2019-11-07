×
AFM: Vertigo Takes British-Irish Rights to Gang Movie ‘Savage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

CREDIT: Courtesy of Domino Films/Matt Grace

Vertigo Releasing has taken British and Irish rights to “Savage,” which is being sold by Film Constellation at AFM. The film, inspired by the true stories of New Zealand’s street gangs, world-premiered at the Busan Intl. Film Festival and screened at the London Film Festival last month.

The film, which will be released by Madman in New Zealand and Australia and The Jokers in France, is the debut feature from director Sam Kelly. It stars Jake Ryan (“Blue World Order,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Wolf Creek”), John Tui (“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Battleship”) and Chelsie Preston Crayford (“Beyond the Known World,” “What We Do in the Shadows”).

“Savage” retraces the footsteps of Danny, a founding member of a gang, at three critical moments of his life. Torn between his family and the gang, Danny has to make a choice.

“We’re delighted to bring a strong new directorial voice from New Zealand to the U.K. in Sam Kelly, as we did with Taika Waititi earlier in his career on ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople,’” Vertigo’s Ed Caffrey said.

