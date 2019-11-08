×

TF1 Studio Clinches Flurry of Deals on ‘Into the Labyrinth’ With Dustin Hoffman, Tony Servillo (EXCLUSIVE)

French sales company TF1 Studio has clinched key territory sales on Donato Carrisi’s anticipated crime thriller “Into the Labyrinth” (L’uomo del Labirinto) starring Dustin Hoffman and Tony Servillo (“The Great Beauty”).

A highlight on TF1 Studio’s roster, “Into the Labyrinth” has been picked up for Germany (Koch Media), Spain (La Aventura Audiovisual), Greece (Spentzos), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), CIS (Russian World Vision), Poland (Best Film), former Yugoslavia (Fox Vision), the Middle East (Italia Films), Brazil (Pandora Filmes), Japan (Kino Films), Taiwan (Movie Cloud) and South Korea (Entermonde). TF1 Studio is hosting market screenings of the film at AFM.

“Into the Labyrinth” was adapted from the 2017 novel “L’Uomo Del Labirinto” by bestselling author Carrisi, who has sold over 3 million books worldwide and won Best New Director at the David di Donatello awards for his 2017 hit “The Girl in the Fog” which also starred Servillo.

“Into the Labyrinth,” which shot in Italian and English, tells the story of a private investigator on the verge of death who revisits a cold case after the victim turns up alive. The film is produced by Carrisi’s production banner Gavila and Italian outfit Colorado Film. It was released in Italy by Medusa Film on Oct. 30.

Hoffman and Servillo star opposite Valentina Bellè, Vinicio Marchioni, Caterina Shulha, Filippo Dini and Orlando Cinque.

At AFM, TF1 Studio is also selling Jaume Balaguero’s “Way Down,” starring Freddie Highmore, the French comedy “The Lion,” with Dany Boon and “Ballsy Girl” (“Forte”), directed by Katia Lewkowicz and starring Melha Bedia.

