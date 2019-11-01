×

AFM: SND Launches Sales on French Psychological Thriller ‘Appearances’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

SND, the commercial arm of the French TV network M6, will be launching sales on “Appearances” (“Valses de Vienne”), a psychological thriller headlined by Karin Viard (“Jealous,” pictured).

“Appearances” is adapted from Swedish author Karin Alvtegen’s bestselling crime novel “Betrayal.” The film revolves around a couple of successful French expats, Eve and Henri, who live in Vienna. Their perfect life spins out of control after Eve discovers her husband’s infidelity and has a revenge one-night stand with a young Austrian man, pulling them into an irreversible spiral.

Viard stars in the film opposite French singer-turned-musician Benjamin Biolay (“On a Magical Night”) and Laetitia Dosch (“Montparnasse Bienvenue”). Now in post, “Appearances” is produced by Thelma Films and Scope Pictures. SND will be unveiling a promo reel at the AFM, and will be distributing the film in France.

SND’s AFM roster also includes Gabriel Le Bomin’s “De Gaulle,” a historical drama charting the epic rise of Charles de Gaulle, the French general who built the Resistance movement during the fateful month of June in 1940, when French was occupied by Nazi Germany.

De Gaulle, who later became President of France, allowed the country to side with allies during WWII at a time when the government was fully collaborating with the Nazis. Produced by Vertigo Productions, “De Gaulle” stars Lambert Wilson (“Of Gods and Men”) and Isabelle Carré (“Romantics Anonymous”).

SND is also selling Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s horror film “Kandisha,” an exorcism story led by a young female cast; and “Poly,” a family adventure film directed by Nicolas Vanier (“Belle & Sebastien”) and starring Julie Gayet (“Dad Friend”), Francois Cluzet (“School of Life”) and Partick Timsit. “Poly” will be released in France in Dec. 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Alfre Woodard

    Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Alfre Woodard, 10 Actors to Watch

    For the second year in a row, Variety will present its 10 Actors to Watch in conjunction with the Newport Beach Film Festival and Visit Newport Beach. This marks the 21st year Variety has presented 10 Actors to Watch. The festival will also bestow honors on artists who have made a significant impact in film [...]

  • SND Launches Sales on French Psychological

    AFM: SND Launches Sales on French Psychological Thriller 'Appearances'

    SND, the commercial arm of the French TV network M6, will be launching sales on “Appearances” (“Valses de Vienne”), a psychological thriller headlined by Karin Viard (“Jealous,” pictured). “Appearances” is adapted from Swedish author Karin Alvtegen’s bestselling crime novel “Betrayal.” The film revolves around a couple of successful French expats, Eve and Henri, who live [...]

  • Lauren Greenfield The Kingmaker Documentary

    Lauren Greenfield on Her Imelda Marcos Documentary 'The Kingmaker'

    Photographer-turned-filmmaker Lauren Greenfield has directed several critically acclaimed docs, including HBO’s “Thin,” “The Queen of Versailles” and “Generation Wealth.” On the heels of that last film, which looks at consumerism, beauty and gender through the lens of a warped American dream, she raises the stakes in her career-long examination of greed-driven corruption with “The Kingmaker,” [...]

  • Channing Tatum

    Channing Tatum Reunites With 'Dear John' Team for 'Soundtrack of Silence' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Channing Tatum is reteaming with the writer and producing team behind his breakout movie “Dear John” for Paramount Pictures’ “Soundtrack of Silence.” Tatum will star in the film, as well as produce alongside Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan for their Free Association. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and John Fischer will also serve as [...]

  • Terminator: Dark Fate

    'Terminator: Dark Fate' Tracks Down $2.4 Million in Thursday Night Previews

    Paramount’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” has launched with $2.4 million in North American locations on Halloween night previews. The most recent Thursday night Halloween previews took place in 2013 when “Ender’s Game” pulled in $1.4 million and went on to collect $27 million for the weekend domestically. “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the sixth installment in the sci-fi [...]

  • Dolemite

    'Dolemite' Is Set in the 1970s, but It's Really About Showbiz Today

    Rudy Ray Moore was “breezy and funny” in his standup comedy, Variety declared in a 1970 review at the California Sahara nightclub in South Central L.A. Five years later, a Variety film critic saw Moore’s “Dolemite” and sighed “Dull-emite is a more apt title.” Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name” covers Moore’s career in those years, [...]

  • Berlinale to Shift Back to Its

    Berlin Film Festival to Shift Back to Its Traditional Position in the Calendar in 2021

    The Berlin Film Festival, one of the world’s top gathering places for the movie industry, will return to its traditional early February slot on the calendar in 2021, in response to a change of dates for the Academy Awards. This year’s Berlinale, which attracted 18,600 industry guests and 3,500 journalists, ran Feb. 7-17, with the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad