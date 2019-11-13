AFM: Germany’s Tiberius Acquires Woody Harrelson’s Comedy ‘Lost in London’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German distributor Tiberius Film has acquired the local rights to Woody Harrelson’s comedy “Lost in London” at the American Film Market, as well as two films from Russian producer Central Partnership – action movie “The Ninth” and horror thriller “The Widow.”

“Lost in London,” Harrelson’s directorial debut, was experimental. It was shot over a single night and was screened live in selected movie theaters. Harrelson plays himself in the film, in which he experiences an insane night in London, ending up in prison.

Other well-known actors and musicians who cross his path that night include Owen Wilson, Daniel Radcliffe, Willie Nelson and Bono. The film was produced by Signature Ent.

The visually arresting “The Ninth” is set in 19th century St. Petersburg, in which occultism and spiritual séances are very popular. When a series of mysterious murders occur, young commissioner Rostov investigates. Evgeniy Tsyganov (“Red Sniper”) and Yuri Kolokolnikov, who appeared in “The Americans” and “Game of Thrones,” as well as U.S. action-movie “Hunter Killer,” lead the cast. The director was Nikolay Homeriki.

“The Widow” tells the story of a group of volunteers searching for a missing girl who encounter unimaginable horror. The spirit of the “limping witch” seems to have been responsible for the disappearance of innocent people for decades. Tiberius describes the film as “a spectacular cinematic experience with outstanding visual effects.” It was directed by Ivan Minin.