AFM: Central Partnership Picks Up ‘Chernobyl. Abyss’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Central Partnership

Central Partnership has picked up international sales rights to “Chernobyl. Abyss,” directed by Danila Kozlovsky, and produced by Alexander Rodnyansky and Sergey Melkumov, who were both Oscar-nominated for Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Leviathan” and “Loveless.”

The drama is the first major Russian feature film to focus on the aftermath of the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power station, the topic of HBO’s Emmy-winning miniseries “Chernobyl.”

As well as directing, Kozlovsky, one of Russia’s best-known actors, seen in History’s “Vikings,” AMC’s “McMafia” and Berlin competition title “Dovlatov,” also stars in the film, alongside Oksana Akinshina (“Lilya 4-Ever”) and Filipp Avdeev (“Corrections Class”).

Rodnyansky and Melkumov’s Non-Stop Production will produce alongside Kozlovsky’s DK Entertainment. The film is set to be released on Oct. 8, 2020.

