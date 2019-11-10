Belgium’s Frakas Produces Ludivine Sagnier Starrer “The Hive” (EXCLUSIVE)

Frakas Prods., the Belgian independent company behind Julia Ducournau’s “Raw,” is collaborating with another promising filmmaker, Christophe Hermans, on his feature debut, “Hive,” which a teenage-driven psychological thriller.

The film, which just wrapped shooting, is headlined Ludivine Sagnier opposite Sophie Breyer, Mara Taquin and Bonnie Duvauchelle, as well as Romain Guillermic.

Adapted from Arthur Loustalot’s novel, “Hive” follows Marion, Claire and Louise, three sisters who have been living to the rhythm of their mother Alice’s joys and sorrows, and are caught up in a destructive spiral.

“Hive’s” fresh visual style will be bolstered by a modern soundtrack drawing from the up-and-coming Belgian musical scene, said the producer Jean-Yves Roubin. The hit Belgian band Blu Samu is composing a track for the end credits.

“Hive’s” key crew includes Colin Leveque, the cinematographer of Fabrice du Welz’s “Adoration,” and Lara Gasparotto, the high-profile Belgian photographer.

Hermans previously directed several shorts and documentaries, including “Fancy-Fair,” which won a prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and “La balançoire” which was nominated for a Magritte Award (Belgium’s equivalent to the Oscars). Hermans has also worked as a casting director, notably for Ducournau’s “Raw.”

Frakas has been cultivating relationships with talented directors from around the world. The company’s production or co-production credits include Mati Diop’s Cannes prizewinning feature debut, “Atlantics,” Lorcan Finnegan’s “Vivarium” and Lukas Dhont’s Cannes Golden Camera winner “Girl.”