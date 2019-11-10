×

Belgium’s Frakas Produces Ludivine Sagnier Starrer “The Hive” (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ludivine Sagnier poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The New Pope' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, ItalyFilm Festival 2019 The New Pope Red Carpet, Venice, Italy - 01 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutters

Frakas Prods., the Belgian independent company behind Julia Ducournau’s “Raw,” is collaborating with another promising filmmaker, Christophe Hermans, on his feature debut, “Hive,” which a teenage-driven psychological thriller.

The film, which just wrapped shooting, is headlined Ludivine Sagnier opposite Sophie Breyer, Mara Taquin and Bonnie Duvauchelle, as well as Romain Guillermic.

Adapted from Arthur Loustalot’s novel, “Hive” follows Marion, Claire and Louise, three sisters who have been living to the rhythm of their mother Alice’s joys and sorrows, and are caught up in a destructive spiral.

“Hive’s” fresh visual style will be bolstered by a modern soundtrack drawing from the up-and-coming Belgian musical scene, said the producer Jean-Yves Roubin. The hit Belgian band Blu Samu is composing a track for the end credits.

“Hive’s” key crew includes Colin Leveque, the cinematographer of Fabrice du Welz’s “Adoration,” and Lara Gasparotto, the high-profile Belgian photographer.

Hermans previously directed several shorts and documentaries, including “Fancy-Fair,” which won a prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and “La balançoire” which was nominated for a Magritte Award (Belgium’s equivalent to the Oscars). Hermans has also worked as a casting director, notably for Ducournau’s “Raw.”

Frakas has been cultivating relationships with talented directors from around the world. The company’s production or co-production credits include Mati Diop’s Cannes prizewinning feature debut, “Atlantics,” Lorcan Finnegan’s “Vivarium” and Lukas Dhont’s Cannes Golden Camera winner “Girl.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ludivine Sagnier poses for photographers upon

    Belgium's Frakas Produces Ludivine Sagnier Starrer "The Hive" (EXCLUSIVE)

    Frakas Prods., the Belgian independent company behind Julia Ducournau’s “Raw,” is collaborating with another promising filmmaker, Christophe Hermans, on his feature debut, “Hive,” which a teenage-driven psychological thriller. The film, which just wrapped shooting, is headlined Ludivine Sagnier opposite Sophie Breyer, Mara Taquin and Bonnie Duvauchelle, as well as Romain Guillermic. Adapted from Arthur Loustalot’s [...]

  • Avelina-Prat

    Filmax Acquires Avelina Prat’s Debut Feature ‘Vasil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based studio Filmax has acquired international sales rights to Avelina Prat’s feature-debut “Vasil,” which is currently in pre-production. Filmax also handles Spanish distribution. “Vasil” is produced by Barcelona-based Distinto Films, which backed Patricia Ferreira’s “The Wild Children,” in co-production with Bulgaria’s Activist 38, which made Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova’s “Uncle Tony, Three Fools, And [...]

  • Santa Monica, CA, November 7 2019

    Starry Deals Driving an Unsettled American Film Market

    Stars like Jason Statham, Gerard Butler, Liam Neeson and Ben Affleck have brought a semblance of stability to an unsettled American Film Market this week. The boom in streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon along with the emergence of new services from Disney, Apple and Warner Bros. has disrupted the traditional business model for [...]

  • Co-host Rita Moreno performs on stage

    Rita Moreno's Role in New 'West Side Story' Is More Than a Cameo: 'It’s a Real Part'

    In her live show, “An Evening with Rita Moreno,” Saturday at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Rita Moreno told the audience she will have a “real” role in next December’s “West Side Story” remake, which recently wrapped shooting, and that she initially had concerns about the film’s production. “At first, it [...]

  • Charles Aznavour Walk of Fame Honor

    Pulsar Sells Documentary Biopic 'Aznavour by Charles' to Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pulsar Content, the newly launched Parisian sales boutique, has closed deals on “Aznavour by Charles,” a documentary feature on the late French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, directed by Marc di Domenico and narrated by Romain Duris. “Aznavour by Charles” delivers an intimate portrait of the iconic singer through exclusive footage of him through the years, and [...]

  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

    Films Boutique Closes France, Japan on ‘Lunana’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    LOS ANGELES  — Films Boutique has closed France and Japan on Himalayan crowdpleaser “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” by Bhutanese filmmaker Pawo Choyning Dorji, rolling off its market premiere at the AFM. French rights on “Lunana” have been acquired by ARP Selection, one of the country’s most prominent art film distributors with a strong line [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad