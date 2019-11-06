×

AFM: Bac Films Launches Sales on ‘Our Men;’ Unveils First Still (EXCLUSIVE)

Our Men
CREDIT: Bac Films

Bac Films has taken international sales and French distribution rights to Rachel Lang’s (“Baden Baden”) “Our Men” starring Louis Garrel (“An officer and a spy”) as a unit leader of the French Foreign Legion.

Lang’s sophomore outing, “Our Men” (“Mon Légionnaire”) also stars rising French actress Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent!”). Aleksandr Kuznetsov (“Leto”) and Ina Marija Bartaité (“Peace to Us in Our Dreams”).
 
“Our Men” shows the lives of families who were turned upside down with the outbreak of World War 2 in 1939. The film tells the story of Nika (Ina Marija Bartaité), a woman in her early twenties who leaves Ukraine to follow her boyfriend Vlad, (Aleksandr Kuznetsov), a young soldier based in a military camp in Corsica. While there, she meets Céline (Cottin), the wife of Commander Maxime (Garrel).

 “There is no ‘right’ or ‘clean’ war, and there is nothing normal about the fact of being ordered to kill or be willing to sacrifice one’s life to combat. Some men and women have nevertheless made this choice. Families, couples have constructed themselves within this context,” said Lang.

The director said her film explores relationships strained by the absence, the solitude and death, while paying homage to people in the French Foreign Legion who have fought to keep relationships to their loved ones alive.

“Our Men” is produced by Jérémy Forni for the French outfit Chevaldeuxtrois and Benoît Roland for the Belgian company Wrong Men. “Our Men” recently wrapped shooting in France and Morocco.

Bac Films will release the film in France.

