×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: Anton Boards Documentary on Pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Laurent
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anton

Sebastien Raybaud’s production, finance and sales house Anton has picked up worldwide sales rights to music documentary “Laurent Garnier: Off the Record,” and is presenting the project to buyers at the American Film Market.

The documentary looks at the life of one of the godfathers of house music, the pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier, from his emergence on the music scene in the 1980s to the present day, and follows him on his 2018-2019 global tour.

The film, currently in post-production, is directed by Gabin Rivoire (“Violence With Benefits”), with whom Garnier collaborates on the Yeah! Festival. Featuristic Films’ Julien Loeffler (“The Sonata,” “Ilkley”) produced the project with associate producers James Kermack and Fabrice Smadja.

Anton’s Charlotte van Weede and Juliette Fourniez will handle U.S. and international sales.

Raybaud said: “The impact that electronic music has had on millions of people throughout the world is remarkable. Laurent Garnier has been one of its biggest ambassadors. His story is inspiring in so many respects.”

More Music

  • Rain Phoenix

    Rain Phoenix Welcomes Brother Joaquin to Her 'LaunchLeft' Podcast (Watch)

    In 2019, a female singer-songwriter who has been making music for over 20 years — collaborating with big named like R.E.M. and the Red Hot Chili Peppers while consistently releasing her own albums — should be defined by her body of work, not her relation to a man. And yet the headline of a recent [...]

  • Laurent

    AFM: Anton Boards Documentary on Pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sebastien Raybaud’s production, finance and sales house Anton has picked up worldwide sales rights to music documentary “Laurent Garnier: Off the Record,” and is presenting the project to buyers at the American Film Market. The documentary looks at the life of one of the godfathers of house music, the pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier, from his [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on the Other

    Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa to Perform at American Music Awards

    Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced today that Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will each perform at the 2019 American Music Awards. Cabello and Dua Lipa will be returning to the show after performing last year, while Eilish and Lizzo will be making their AMA debuts. The four join previously announced performers [...]

  • Fader magazine logo

    The Fader Fires Content Head Eric Sundermann Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Eric Sundermann, head of content for The Fader, was fired by the company after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct that initially emerged on Twitter. A rep for the company confirmed Sundermann’s departure to Variety, but denied a report in Billboard stating that publisher Andy Cohn was also under investigation for “enabling Eric and [...]

  • Crime Placeholder

    Former AEG Executive Adam Lublin Hit With Third Charge of Sexual Abuse

    Adam Lublin, a former AEG executive and consultant to First Access Entertainment, was charged with sexual abuse for a third time by the New York County District Attorney, according to reports in the New York Post, Rolling Stone and Billboard. Lublin was arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court Monday on two indictments including seven counts of sexual abuse [...]

  • New George Michael Song Drops Ahead

    New George Michael Song Drops Ahead of Release of ‘Last Christmas’

    “This Is How (We Want You To Get High),” a previously unheard song by George Michael, has dropped ahead of the release of “Last Christmas,” a movie inspired by the work of the late singer-songwriter. Universal Music Group/Island Records released the new single Wednesday. Recorded during Michael’s final studio sessions, it is the first original [...]

  • THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY PRESENTS

    TV Review: 'The Little Mermaid Live!'

    “The Little Mermaid Live!,” ABC’s often-jittery, ultimately charming concert special, strode into a heavy wake. It follows NBC’s now-shelved holiday-season tradition of live musicals whose very appeal was their dancing on the edge of catastrophe, as with ambitious stagings of “The Sound of Music” in 2013 and “Peter Pan” in 2014, shows whose occasional shortfalls [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad