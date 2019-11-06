AFM: Anton Boards Documentary on Pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier (EXCLUSIVE)

Sebastien Raybaud’s production, finance and sales house Anton has picked up worldwide sales rights to music documentary “Laurent Garnier: Off the Record,” and is presenting the project to buyers at the American Film Market.

The documentary looks at the life of one of the godfathers of house music, the pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier, from his emergence on the music scene in the 1980s to the present day, and follows him on his 2018-2019 global tour.

The film, currently in post-production, is directed by Gabin Rivoire (“Violence With Benefits”), with whom Garnier collaborates on the Yeah! Festival. Featuristic Films’ Julien Loeffler (“The Sonata,” “Ilkley”) produced the project with associate producers James Kermack and Fabrice Smadja.

Anton’s Charlotte van Weede and Juliette Fourniez will handle U.S. and international sales.

Raybaud said: “The impact that electronic music has had on millions of people throughout the world is remarkable. Laurent Garnier has been one of its biggest ambassadors. His story is inspiring in so many respects.”